SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys varsity and girls junior varsity cross-country teams sailed to victory Thursday at the Michelle Ludwig Invitational meet, which the Broncs hosted at Black Tooth Park.
The Tongue River High School and Big Horn High School teams did not attend the meet due to scheduling issues.
The Sheridan boys varsity runners beat out six other teams largely thanks to an individual win by Landrum Wiley, who finished with a time of 16 minutes, 8 seconds.
"[Wiley] was very patient. He made a move with about 350 meters left and took the lead, and then just had a great finish," SHS cross-country head coach Art Baures said.
Freshman Aadan Luna also finished in the top five, placing fourth with a time of 16 minutes, 41 seconds. The team ended the meet with a score of 44 and an average time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds. Baures said he was pleased with the boys' aggressiveness and the 'phenomenal' way they stayed at the front of the pack for the majority of the race.
The boys junior varsity team placed second out of six with a score of 56 and an average time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds. Eli Anderson and Jacob Case were the highest-placing Sheridan individuals, placing fifth and sixth respectively.
Despite being down a runner due to illness, the girls varsity team stepped up Thursday. The team landed in third place out of six with a score of 61 and an average time of 20 minutes, 34 seconds. Kayley Alicke was the highest-placing Sheridan girl, finishing second individually with a time of 19 minutes, 23 seconds.
The girls junior varsity team triumphed with a first-place win, a score of 42 and an average time of 23 minutes, 26 seconds. Ariana Cruz and Adriane Galloway individually placed third and fourth with times of 21 minutes, 59 seconds and 22 minutes, 37 seconds, respectively.
Baures said the girls still have some improvements to make, but they're headed in the right direction. He said he's looking forward to seeing how the team shapes up throughout the remainder of the season once it hits its stride even more.
"I think our girls are learning how to stay together, and how to pack up better. We're still a little bit erratic, but we're going to get there because that crew is starting to form that pack," Baures said. "That's going to make a difference ... when we get everybody on the same wavelength, we're going to be much better as well. So that's fun to look forward to."
The next SHS cross-country meet is Sept. 22 in Rapid City, South Dakota, where only the team's top 16 boys and girls will compete.
