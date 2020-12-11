SHERIDAN — Nearly nine months since the Sheridan boys basketball team stopped loading the buses to the 2019-20 4A State Championship tournament, the hiatus showed in the Broncs’ slow start against Evanston High School Thursday night. But Sheridan showed its depth and won the takeaway battle to establish a 38-21 lead at halftime and cruise to a 68-36 win over the Red Devils.
“It’s a super nice feeling because we didn’t get to go to State,” junior guard Alex Sanders said. “We’re always going to have a grudge … we’re always working for it.”
The Broncs improve to an early 1-0 record, while Evanston fell to 0-1 on the opening day of the 2020-21 basketball season.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve played a game of basketball,” head coach Jeff Martini said. “It’s different coming in from practice, playing a real game and seeing an opponent, and it was a slow start, but our guys did a good job coming off the bench ready to play.”
Hands in passing lanes and beating Evanston to loose balls gave Sheridan a sizable lead early in the second quarter, and it continued forcing the Red Devils to make turnovers to grow its lead in the second half.
“That’s what we strive to do,” Martini said about winning the turnover battle. “We’re not always going to get that many steals but being able to make everything hard — we just wanted to make things difficult for their offense, and I thought we did a great job of that.”
Two-and-a-half minutes passed before either team made a basket, as the Broncs and Red Devils traded forced shots and couldn’t establish an early rhythm. Evanston senior Carson Wall broke the scoreless stalemate to put his team up 2-0, though senior post player Sam Lecholat pulled down an offensive rebound and tied the game early.
The back-and-forth play continued and Evanston held a one-possession lead for most of the first eight minutes, while Martini encouraged his team from the sidelines to “move the ball.” With less than a minute to play in the first quarter, junior post player Frank Sinclair scored his first basket of the game to give Sheridan an 11-10 lead.
Junior guard Reed Rabon added another basket before the buzzer to help his team end the first quarter up 13-10.
Though the Red Devils started the second quarter much like it did the first — with the first score — Sheridan put together a four-minute long 11-5 run to take a 24-18 lead with 3:27 left to play in the half.
By keeping Evantson from the free-throw line, applying defensive pressure on the Red Devils and passing the ball effectively on offense, the Broncs finished the first half on a 14-3 run and took a 38-21 lead into the locker room at half.
“The way that we defended and the way we were able to turn the tides on defense, I think that was what got us confidence on offense,” Martini said.
The third quarter resembled the second quarter, as the Broncs held the Red Devils to six points through eight minutes while scoring 13 of their own.
Sheridan again held Evanston below double-digit scoring in the final eight minutes of play, allowing only nine points in the fourth quarter, and the depth of the Broncs’ talent showed when bench players hit 3s and scored baskets to push the final score to 68-36.
“We’re really bonding as a team, especially with our younger kids” Sanders said. “... We’re all pushing each other and helping each other out to be the best team.”
Lecholat led the Broncs with 12 points, while junior guard Sean Sanders had 11 and senior guard Carter Dubberley collected 10. Without the Broncs’ 2019-20 fourth-best scorer and starting forward Zach Koltiska, the bench added 23 points to Sheridan’s total with Alex Sanders leading the way with nine points.
“We have a lot of guys who can play,” Martini said. “We have a lot of guys who will earn their playing time and a lot of guys who will do whatever I ask them to because they’re bought in, and that’s a great thing.”
Sheridan’s depth will next be put to the test when it hosts Riverton at 3 p.m. Saturday.