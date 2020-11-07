SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs knew Cheyenne East’s Graedyn Buell would be one of the toughest quarterbacks and statistically the best passer they would face all season, but the Broncs expected their No. 1 rush and team defense and No. 3 pass defense to pressure the Thunderbirds’ play caller into uncomfortable situations and errors.
Such was not the case in the Broncs’ 4A semifinal game in Cheyenne Friday night, as Sheridan fell 31-21 to the Thunderbirds. For all intents and purposes, Buell’s first-half performance decided the game — the senior threw for 118 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 124 of East’s 147 yards on the ground.
“He’s a young man that sees the game slowly and is able to read the defense and seems to put our defense in a tight spot,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said. “... He’s a really savvy football player and played a great game tonight.”
The halftime 24-7 score proved insurmountable for Sheridan. Though the Broncs added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Thunderbirds countered with an additional score to bring about the 31-21 victory.
The loss ends the Broncs’ season with a 7-4 record and ends a five-year streak of 4A championship game appearances.
“We definitely had some ups and downs and battled through them in the middle of the season,” Mowry said. “We came out playing well at the end of the season and gave ourselves an opportunity to play in a state championship.”
East’s victory over Sheridan is only its third of 17 meetings in the past 11 years, and the Thunderbirds improve to 10-1 on the season and advance to the state championship game Nov. 14.
Sheridan’s slow-to-start defense contrasted with East’s impressive rush defense, which ranked seventh in the 4A prior to Friday’s contest, allowed the Thunderbirds to score on four of their five first-half possessions, while holding the Broncs to only one score during their five drives.
Buell threw an 8-yard pass to senior Jackson Hesford during East’s first drive of the game at 7:37 of the first quarter. After Sheridan had to punt during its first possession, the Thunderbirds added a 26-yard field goal on their next drive to go up 10-0.
“... It’s a challenge to be able to come from behind against those guys,” Mowry said. “It makes it really difficult when they have a quarterback like [Buell], and they have a solid defense that plays hard.”
The Broncs’ inconsistency showed during a three-minute stretch in the second quarter — after forcing a three-and-out and showing glimpses of its signature shut-down defense, Sheridan moved from East’s 41-yard line to first-and-goal on the 6-yard line with its No. 1-ranked rushing offense.
Senior quarterback Zach Koltiska handed the ball to sophomore running back Colson Coon who ran from right to left into the end zone for the score at 6:34 of the second quarter. The touchdown cut East’s lead to 10-7.
But just under three minutes later, Buell found the end zone again, this time with his legs.
Sheridan’s defense couldn’t muster a stop on third-and-long in the early part of East’s drive, and Buell led the Thunderbirds offense to third-and-3 on the 4-yard line. A roughing-the-passer penalty pushed East to the 2-yard line and allowed Buell to dart to the end zone and push the lead to 17-7.
During the Broncs’ following drive, Koltiska threw his second interception of the night to set Buell up to run for 29 yards for his second touchdown of the first half 15 seconds later.
East took the 24-7 lead with them into their locker room during halftime.
The Thunderbirds defense held Sheridan to 104 yards on the ground, and Koltiska ended the half 2-for-5 for 11 yards and two interceptions. In contrast, East collected 265 yards of total offense and had planned to pay special attention to the Broncs’ run game.
“They love to run the ball, and against a team like that, they can break off a big run any time,” Thunderbirds head coach Chad Goff said on the National Federation High School video stream postgame. “For our defense to not let them get going and make them have to throw a little bit was big tonight.”
The third quarter passed scoreless, as the Broncs defense settled into its stingy identity, giving Sheridan’s offense the opportunity to even the score.
Coon and junior wide receiver Carter McComb positioned the Broncs at first-and-goal on the 10-yard line with 10 minutes left to play. Coon carried the ball, broke a tackle and powered to the left side of the end zone to make it 24-14 and give Sheridan a lifeline.
Buell would not be outdone during the following drive, however, and found the 4A’s second-best receiver, junior Jake Rayl, open for an 80-yard catch-and-run to extend East’s lead to 31-14.
Then Koltiska showed off his arm strength with a deep pass to senior wide receiver Caiden Martin, who ran untouched to the end zone on a 69-yard touchdown with 8:27 left to play.
Just over three minutes later, with the scoreboard reading 31-21, Buell ran the hurry-up but fumbled the football. Sheridan recovered but couldn’t convert the turnover into much-needed points, as East’s defense shut down the Broncs’ final attempts to avoid playoff elimination.
“It’s a tribute to our young men that they just never gave up,” Mowry said. “They believed all the way until the end, just like we ask them to, and I’m really proud of them competing for four quarters.”
The Broncs finished with 289 yards of offense, 165 of which came on the ground. Coon led Sheridan with 20 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while Koltiska finished 9-of-15 for 124 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Thunderbirds picked up 406 yards with Buell leading his team. The senior completed 22 of his 28 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns.
“We came up short, but throughout the season, I thought our young men played hard and played with character and did the things we asked them to do as coaches,” Mowry said. “That’s all we can ask, in the end.”