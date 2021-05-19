SHERIDAN — Both Sheridan High School girls and boys golf teams finished second at their 4A East conference tournament in Cheyenne Tuesday, while four Lady Broncs and two Broncs placed in the top 10 at the culminating event for their spring season to earn All-Conference honors.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these golfers,” head coach Kaelee Saner said Tuesday in a message to The Sheridan Press. “Yesterday’s weather was tough and trying. They never complained and followed their shots. We had some ground to make up and they were ready for the challenge.”
The Lady Broncs tied with Thunder Basin for first place with a total score of 502 before losing in a playoff to ultimately finish second.
Reigning 4A state champion Samantha Spielman finished second to long-time rival Maria Farnum from Thunder Basin with a score of 162 to Farnum’s 161. Gabi Wright placed fourth (169), Katie Jorgenson finished two strokes behind in fifth (171) and Izzy Laird placed seventh (177).
The Broncs placed second by 16 strokes with a score of 626 to Cheyenne Central’s 610.
Brayden James played to a 151 to finish third, while Brock Owings finished tied for fourth with Thunder Basin’s Colter Praus and a score of 153.
“The sun was out today and so were the smiles,” Saner said. “They took one shot at a time and grew a lot this weekend. They learned about themselves as golfers and decision making. They were smart and made the right shots when they needed to.
“While we fell a bit short, there is nothing to hang their heads about.,” Saner continued. “We are excited for summer work and play and ready to keep growing and learning.”