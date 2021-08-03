Sheridan High School stock


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs’ fall sports season is almost here, with most teams officially starting practice in the next two weeks.

For football, the parent meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Sheridan High School Auditorium. Practice kicks off at 7 a.m. Monday for all grades. That same day, a second practice will be held at 4:30 p.m. for grades 10-12. 

The parent meeting for tennis is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sheridan High School tennis courts. Practice begins Aug. 9 at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The golf team hosts its parent meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 9. The first practice is at 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Kendrick Golf Course. 

For cross-county, practice starts Aug. 16, at 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Meet on the front lawn at Sheridan High School. 

Volleyball practices commence at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Sheridan High School gym.

Practice for girls swimming begins at 4 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Sheridan High School pool.

The cheer team meet the coach event will occur at 6 p.m. Aug. 10, in the Sheridan High School cafeteria. Practice info will be shared at that time.

The Booster Club barbecue and fall parent meeting are set for Aug. 23. The barbecue starts at 5:30 p.m., and the parent meeting follows at 7 p.m. 

Students must have a medical physical date no earlier than May 1, 2021, to practice. Physicals can be given to their coach, uploaded on Dragonfly or delivered to the SHS front office.

