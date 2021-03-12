SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys basketball seniors Zach Koltiska, Carter Dubberley and Sam Lecholat remember sitting in the Broncs locker room almost exactly one year ago waiting to load the bus to Casper for the 4A State Boys Basketball tournament. Head coach Jeff Martini hadn’t arrived at the high school yet, and the then-juniors recall checking Twitter on their phones for any news regarding the tournament.
Martini also checked Twitter for updates and called Sheridan’s Activities Director Don Julian, who called Martini back when he received official word the tournament had been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The head coach empathized with his athletes but encouraged them to put the cancellation in perspective as the uncertainty of COVID-19 engulfed the country.
Koltiska felt sad for the 2019-20 Broncs, especially the seniors, who thought they had a “pretty good” team before the tournament. Lecholat calls the moment when Martini delivered the official news “a heartbreaker,” and Dubberley remembers seeing the Hudl message that erased Sheridan’s season-long hard work.
When the Broncs learned of the cancellation, they thought the Wyoming High School Activities Association would reschedule the tournament. Such was not the case as spring sports, offseason workouts and summer camps were canceled as well before open gyms returned in the fall and the road back to the tournament began for the Sheridan boys basketball team.
“With the way the season ended last year, it’s good to go in and get that redemption,” Dubberley said. “... It’s a great feeling to finally be back in the state tournament.”
Because of last year’s last-minute cancellation, Martini encouraged his team to approach every practice and every day as if it were the Broncs’ last. The Sheridan athletes had spent the offseason staying in shape however they could and focused on daily improvement when the gyms officially opened.
Taking nothing for granted, the close-knit 2020-21 Broncs replicated their 15-win 2019-20 season on the court, utilizing its depth and upperclassmen-heavy roster to finish the regular season with the 4A’s best team defense and third-best team scoring. Selflessness and team chemistry dominated Sheridan’s play, as the individuals preferred team success over their personal statistics and performances.
“The guys love each other, they have fun with each other, they love to practice against each other,” Martini said. “It’s not a selfish team in any aspect. The way we play, you can’t be selfish. … They’re all rooting each other on because they know that’s what’s led to our success.”
Sheridan finished the regular season with a 15-2 overall record and the No. 1 seed in the Northeast for the regional tournament.
Beating Kelly Walsh 67-61 in the quadrant semifinals, then losing to Thunder Basin 72-65 in overtime in the quadrant championship set the Broncs up to compete for the East’s No. 3 seed at the state tournament. Defeating Cheyenne East 89-60 in the regional seeding game while scoring the most points the Broncs have all season earned Sheridan the No. 3 seed in the East.
Thus, the road back to the 4A State Championship tournament leads to Casper Friday when the Broncs (17-3, 6-1 conference) play the West’s No. 2-seeded Riverton (13-8, 6-0 conference) in the quarterfinals.
When the two teams met Dec. 12, 2020, Sheridan handily beat the Wolverines 73-28. Riverton would end the regular season with the 4A’s fourth-ranked team defense, holding teams to an average of 50.7 points, and the Broncs rank higher than the Wolverines in team scoring, shooting and rebounding.
Three games remain between Sheridan and a state championship trophy, but Martini said the team approaches the tournament one game at a time and focuses on going 1-0 before each contest. The season-long theme of appreciation for being able to play resulted in Martini and the coaching staff reminding themselves to enjoy the state tournament appearance as they schemed for the Wolverines.
After last season’s heartbreaking, last-minute announcement, avoiding mandatory coronavirus-related quarantines this season and just having the ability to compete for the state championship title feels like a victory in and of itself for Sheridan, though the Broncs loaded their bus this year with excitement, nerves and a business-like mentality.
“We’ve just got to go win three more games,” Lecholat said.
Sheridan and Riverton tip off at Casper College at 1:30 p.m. Friday.