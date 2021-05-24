CASPER — For the first time in 62 years, the Sheridan High School boys track and field team ran a victory lap with the 4A State Championship trophy at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper Saturday. The Broncs handily won the meet by scoring 130.5 points compared to second-place Natrona County’s 82.
Gaige Vielhauer won the discus competition as Sheridan’s lone individual state champion, though consistent top-eight finishes helped the Broncs to their title.
Additionally, two relays claimed state championship titles at the end of the three-day meet — the Broncs’ 4x400-meter team of Izak Aksamit, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest and Carl Askins and 1,600-meter sprint medley relay of Caiden Martin, Dominic Kaszas, Aksamit and Charest.
The Lady Broncs finished sixth with 57 points.
