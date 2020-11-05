SHERIDAN — Six weeks after Sheridan football’s 16-14 loss to Cheyenne East, the teams will meet in Cheyenne for the 4A semifinals. The Thunderbirds consistent performance has allowed them to ride a nine-game winning streak as the No. 1 seed in the 4A, while the No. 4-seeded Broncs will field a more confident, more relaxed team than it did Sept. 25.
Because of the changes the coaches witnessed and the players experienced after the loss, Sheridan adopted “Redemption” as its theme of the week.
“It’s always a good opportunity when you have a second chance at somebody that’s beaten you before,” Broncs head coach Jeff Mowry said. “It gives you a little bit of energy.”
The late-September loss inspired Sheridan to work harder and encouraged its players to buy into the team’s game plan while not fearing mistakes — the Broncs laughed and joked at the end of Wednesday’s practice as a testament to the more relaxed, increasingly focused attitude compared to earlier this season.
“We’d say, ‘You might have gotten better today, but did you gain ground on the team that was better than you?'” Mowry said. “‘… Did you get better than Cheyenne East did today?’"
The No. 4-seeded Broncs, now 7-3 after their 35-6 win over No. 5 Rock Springs last Friday, play the 4A’s best. The one-loss Thunderbirds handily defeated Laramie 49-7 at home last Friday and improved to 9-1 on the season.
Sheridan finds itself riding a four-game win streak to Cheyenne, while the hosts haven’t lost since their season-opening 28-34 defeat to Thunder Basin in August.
The two programs began dueling yearly in 2009 as part of the 4A class, and the Broncs and Thunderbirds have met a total of 16 times with Sheridan claiming a 14-2 record during that span.
The two losses came at Homer Scott Field, including the 16-14 Sheridan defeat, and Mowry said traveling to play the latest game of the rivalry shouldn’t be an issue for the Broncs.
Of the teams’ 16 matchups, four of those games kicked off during the postseason. The Broncs hold a historical advantage there, as well, boasting a 3-1 record against the Thunderbirds, though the two teams have played twice in the 4A semifinals and each program recorded a win.
“There’s always a little bit of an edge,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Carter Dubberley said of the teams’ rivalry. “They have some great players. We have a lot of great players. For sure, there’s going to be a lot of juice heading into a big game.”
Most recently, Sheridan and East met the last weekend of September, and the Thunderbirds beat the Broncs 16-14 in a game ultimately decided by a first-quarter safety. The contest was marred by Sheridan penalties amounting to 71 yards and marked by the impressive performance of East’s quarterback Graedyn Buell.
The senior led the 4A in average yards per game in 2019 with 271.7 and recorded 256 yards against Sheridan earlier this season. Since that game, Buell finished the 2020 regular season as the 4A’s leading passer and remained atop the standings after his team’s performance against Laramie last week, averaging 271.1 yards per game and 16 yards per completion.
Defensive coordinator DJ Dearcorn said the Broncs defense spent the week watching film to understand what Buell likes to do and how Sheridan can confuse the Thunderbird QB, keep him off balance and create pressure to disrupt him.
In a testament to the defense’s season-long improvement, Sheridan allowed 407 yards to the Thunderbirds, which finished as the Broncs’ highest total of the season and well above its average yards allowed.
“They beat us,” Mowry said. “… We’re not sour or anything — they beat us fair and square, and they outplayed us. We recognize that and applaud them for that. At the same time, we’re going to give it our best and give it everything we have.”
Through Sheridan’s now nine weeks of play, their rush defense and team defense ranks No. 1 in the 4A — holding teams to an average of 73 yards on the ground and 207 yards of total offense — while its pass defense ranks third, allowing an average of 134 yards through the air.
The Broncs take pride in their defense’s performance throughout the 2020 season and will hope to be at their best to stop the Thunderbird’s No. 1 pass offense and team offense, which average 291 yards and 452 yards per game, respectively.
Buell has his choice of the second-, third- or fourth-best receiver in the 4A. Junior Jake Rayl averages 81.4 yards per game and 18.1 yards per reception, senior Jack Hesford averages 68.5 yards per game and 16.3 yards per reception and junior Gavin Goff collects an average of 62.1 yards per game and 17.2 yards per reception.
But take away the Thunderbird’s passing game, and the Broncs would leave them with a No. 7-ranked rush offense, which picks up only 161 yards on average per game.
“We’re trying to put ourselves in places to defend what they like the most and where they are the most dangerous,” Dearcorn said.
Though Sheridan had a hard time putting together offensive drives when it hosted East earlier this season, it has since improved to lead the 4A in rush offense with an average of 235 yards picked up on the ground.
Quarterback Zach Koltiska ranks seventh in the 4A, averaging 103.2 yards per game and 14.3 yards per completion, and also supports his team on the ground. The senior finished as the Broncs leading rusher last week.
And Sheridan made history last Friday, advancing to the semifinals for the 13th consecutive year — the streak is currently the longest active in the state. The Broncs look to make history again this Friday as the first No. 4-ranked team to advance to the 4A State Championship game since Natrona County played its way there in 2013.
“Oh I’m so ready to go back out there,” Dubberley said, “and, hopefully, get to another State Championship.”