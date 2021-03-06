Complete results from the Broncs’ performance at the indoor track and field State Championship Meet last Saturday include:

55-meter dash

• Second place: Carter McComb — 6.56 seconds 

• Eighth place: Dominic Kaszas — 6.79 

03-06-2021 State Champs 002.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan’s Carter McComb won the state title in the 200-meter dash at the 2021 Indoor Track and Field State Championship meet Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

 200-meter dash

• First place: Carter McComb — 22.52 seconds

• Seventh place: Dominic Kaszas — 23.86 

400-meter dash

• Third place: Nathan Fitzpatrick — 52.56 seconds

• Sixth place: Carl Askins — 52.93

800-meter run

• Second place: Reese Charest — 2 minutes, 4.21 seconds

• Sixth place: Blaine Johnson — 2:08.44

1600-meter run

• Second place: Austin Akers — 4 minutes, 36.45 seconds

• Third place: Reese Charest — 4:38.68

• Sixth place: Blaine Johnson — 4:43.61

3200-meter run

• Second place: David Standish — 10 minutes, 12.03 seconds 

• Eighth place: Blaine Johnson — 10:37.45

4x200-meter relay

• Third place: Rich Hall, Izak Aksamit, Dominic Kaszas, Carter McComb — 1 minutes, 34.72 seconds

4x400-meter relay 

• Second place: Carl Askins, Reese Charest, Nicholas Hale, Nathan Fitzpatrick — 3 minutes, 31.72 seconds

03-06-2021 State Champs 003.jpg
Buy Now

From left, Sheridan’s Patrick Aasby, Austin Akers, David Standish and Reese Charest sport their medals earned after winning the state title in the 4x800-meter relay at the 2021 Indoor Track and Field State Championship Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

4x800-meter relay 

• First place: Reese Charest, Austin Akers, David Standish, Patrick Aasby — 8 minutes and 25.43 seconds

03-06-2021 State Champs 004.jpg
Buy Now

From left, Sheridan’s Blaine Johnson, Carl Askins, Rich Hall and Dominic Kaszas won the state title in the 1600-meter relay at the 2021 Indoor Track and Field State Championship meet at the Gillette Sports Complex Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

1600-meter sprint medley relay 

• First place: Dominic Kaszas, Rich Hall, Carl Askins, Blaine Johnson — 3 minutes, 43.38 seconds 

55-meter hurdles 

• Second place: Kyle Meinecke — 7.82 seconds

High jump 

• Third place: Brennan Mortenson — 5 feet, 10 inches

03-06-2021 State Champs 001.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis won the state title in pole vault at the 2021 Indoor Track and Field State Championship meet at the Gillette Sports Complex Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. In addition to earning his second state championship win, Karajanis also broke the Sheridan High School record in pole vault. “The feeling doesn’t get old,” Karajanis said. “It just doesn’t get old, and the feling is incredible.”

 Pole vault 

• First place: Ryan Karajanis — 15 feet

• Seventh place: Gaige Tarver — 12 

Long jump 

• Fifth place: Carter McComb — 21 feet, 2 inches

Tags

Recommended for you