Complete results from the Broncs’ performance at the indoor track and field State Championship Meet last Saturday include:
55-meter dash
• Second place: Carter McComb — 6.56 seconds
• Eighth place: Dominic Kaszas — 6.79
200-meter dash
• First place: Carter McComb — 22.52 seconds
• Seventh place: Dominic Kaszas — 23.86
400-meter dash
• Third place: Nathan Fitzpatrick — 52.56 seconds
• Sixth place: Carl Askins — 52.93
800-meter run
• Second place: Reese Charest — 2 minutes, 4.21 seconds
• Sixth place: Blaine Johnson — 2:08.44
1600-meter run
• Second place: Austin Akers — 4 minutes, 36.45 seconds
• Third place: Reese Charest — 4:38.68
• Sixth place: Blaine Johnson — 4:43.61
3200-meter run
• Second place: David Standish — 10 minutes, 12.03 seconds
• Eighth place: Blaine Johnson — 10:37.45
4x200-meter relay
• Third place: Rich Hall, Izak Aksamit, Dominic Kaszas, Carter McComb — 1 minutes, 34.72 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• Second place: Carl Askins, Reese Charest, Nicholas Hale, Nathan Fitzpatrick — 3 minutes, 31.72 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• First place: Reese Charest, Austin Akers, David Standish, Patrick Aasby — 8 minutes and 25.43 seconds
1600-meter sprint medley relay
• First place: Dominic Kaszas, Rich Hall, Carl Askins, Blaine Johnson — 3 minutes, 43.38 seconds
55-meter hurdles
• Second place: Kyle Meinecke — 7.82 seconds
High jump
• Third place: Brennan Mortenson — 5 feet, 10 inches
Pole vault
• First place: Ryan Karajanis — 15 feet
• Seventh place: Gaige Tarver — 12
Long jump
• Fifth place: Carter McComb — 21 feet, 2 inches