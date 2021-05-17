SHERIDAN — It took 60 minutes of playing time and nine rounds of penalty kicks for the Sheridan High School boys soccer team to prove the Thunder Basin Bolts are beatable. Seven makes and two misses from the Broncs, along with three saves from Sheridan goalkeeper Chris Larson, secured the 4A East Regional championship title for the Broncs for the first time since 2016.
Sheridan players squatted or stood with their hands on their knees at the halfway line, while head coach Scott Soderstrom stood behind his team watching the shootout. When sophomore Wyatt Brown scored and Bolts senior Ricardo Diaz whiffed with his answer, the Broncs first swarmed goaltender Larson then their head coach.
“It feels so good,” Soderstrom said. “This is the most mentally tough group of guys ever, and that’s a good thing because that was the difference in the game.”
Sheridan suspected the lossless Bolts could be beaten after its regular-season finale one week ago but proved as much in the 4A East Regional championship match at Campbell County High School’s soccer field Saturday afternoon.
Goals from sophomore Danny Magera, junior Reed Rabon, freshman Dane Steel, junior Frank Sinclair, seniors Oliver Bartel and Xander Coon and Brown and stellar goalkeeping from sophomore Larson during the shootout broke the Bolts 15-game winning steak and perfect 15-0 record with a 3-2 win.
After Sheridan scored on Thunder Basin in its regular season finale May 7, the Broncs knew they could beat the Bolts, who had only allowed one goal during the regular season before Sheridan’s second-half score.
Because the Bolts played spoiler on the Broncs’ senior night — winning 3-1 at Homer Scott Field — Sheridan players vowed to learn from their loss and return to the pitch stronger whenever the rematch came. Though a last minute scramble cost Sheridan a 2-1 lead and sent the game to overtime, Soderstrom never doubted his team.
“I told them, ‘We’re exactly where we want to be,’” Soderstrom said. “‘We’re in the best shape we can be.’ There is not a mentally tougher group than the guys we’ve got.”
In the ninth minute of Saturday’s match, the Broncs did what no team had done to the lossless Thunder Basin — score first against the Bolts. Sheridan’s scoring play began with sophomore Wyatt Brown winning a battle to earn the throw-in past midfield on the left side of the field.
Brown passed to sophomore Colson Coon, who crossed to Steel near the left corner of the goal box. Steel caught Thunder Basin’s goalkeeper diving right to score from the left and put Sheridan up 1-0 early.
The goal helped the Broncs maintain momentum for the following seven minutes before the Bolts beat Sheridan’s back line. Junior Cade Ayers, Thunder Basin’s second-best goal scorer after the regular season, netted the equalizer in the 16th minute.
Both the Broncs and Bolts traded scoring chances, and Sheridan keeper Larson helped his team maintain the 1-1 tie until the halftime horn sounded.
The stalemate continued for 29 and a half minutes into the second half before late-game dramatics eventually forced the game to overtime.
When Coon sent a free kick into the top right corner of the Bolts goal to put the Broncs ahead 2-1 with 10:35 left to play, it appeared Sheridan would hold on to the one-goal lead. Larson continued to make timely saves, and the Broncs defended a Bolts’ corner kick with less than a minute to play.
Thunder Basin scrambled with 30 seconds left in the game, threw the ball in from the left side of the field and beat Sheridan’s back line and Larson. Senior Damian Myers elicited raucous cheers from the Bolts bench and bleachers when he netted the equalizer with 14.6 seconds left to play.
Two 10-minute overtime periods featured scoring chances from both teams before the penalty kicks were needed to decide which team would be regional champions.
Sheridan and Thunder Basin scored three of five preliminary penalty kick attempts before sudden-death kicks were needed. Brown’s aforementioned goal and Diaz’s miss secured the 3-2 victory.
“It feels so good,” Soderstrom said. “These guys were so excited. The parents were so excited. It’s cool for the community. It’s good for everybody and it’s wonderful, and man it feels good.”
Included below is a breakdown of the shootout.
As the No. 1 seed in the 4A State Championship tournament, the Broncs will play the 4A West’s No. 4-seeded Evanston at Cheyenne East 4 p.m. Thursday.
|Round
|Sheridan
|Goal
|Thunder Basin
|Goal
|1
|Kaden Bateson
|Ricardo Diaz
|X
|2
|Danny Magera
|X
|Cade Ayers
|3
|Reed Rabon
|X
|Cody Shrum
|4
|Dane Steel
|X
|Angel Ontiveros
|X
|5
|Colson Coon
|Damian Myers
|X
|6
|Frank Sinclair
|X
|Ian Tucker
|X
|7
|Oliver Bartel
|X
|Sergey Pfeil
|X
|8
|Xander Coon
|X
|Caleb Cannon
|X
|9
|Wyatt Brown
|X
|Ricardo Diaz