SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys track and field team dominated at the 4A East Regional meet at Gillette Friday and Saturday, winning the meet with 200 points, more than double that of runner-up Cheyenne Central High School (97.5).
Meanwhile, the Lady Broncs finished fourth at the regional meet with 94 points. Top results included:
Girls
800-meter run
Third place: Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 22.59 seconds
4x800 relay
First place: Jaylynn Morgan, Vivian Morey, Katie Turpin and Abby Newton — 9 minutes, 55.95 seconds
High jump
Second place: Dulce Carroll — 5 feet, 2 inches
Third place: Preslee Moser — 5 feet, 4 inches
Shot put
Third place: Alex Cameron — 41 feet, 1 inch
Discus
Third place: Alex Cameron — 122 feet
Boys
100-meter dash
Second place: Dominic Kaszas — 11.55 seconds
Third place: Nicholas Hale — 11.59 seconds
200-meter dash
Third place: Dominic Kazzas — 23.29 seconds
400-meter dash
Second place: Carl Askins — 50.75 seconds
800-meter run
Third place: Reese Charest — 2 minutes, 0.92 seconds
1,600-meter run
First place: Reese Charest — 4 minutes, 32.73 seconds
Third place: Blaine Johnson — 4 minutes, 33.84 seconds
3,200-meter run
First place: Austin Akers — 10 minutes, 11.67 seconds
Second placer: David Standish — 10 minutes, 12.64 seconds
110-meter hurdles
First place: Kyle Meinecke — 15.41 seconds
4x400-meter relay
First place: Izak Aksamit, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest and Carl Askins — 3 minutes, 24.35 seconds
4x800-meter relay
First place: Patrick Aasby, Austin Akers, Blaine Johnson and David Standish — 8 minutes, 13.65 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley
First place: Caiden Martin, Carl Askins, Izak Aksamit and Reese Charest — 3 minutes, 41.14 seconds
Pole vault
First place: Ryan Karajanis — 15 feet, 3.5 inches
Shot put
First place: Gaige Vielhauer — 57 feet, 1 inch
Third place: Texas Tanner — 48 feet, 7.25 inches
Discus
First place: Gaige Vielhauer — 166 feet, 2 inches
Second place: Texas Tanner — 170 feet, 11 inches
Third place: Quinton Mangus — 145 feet, 1 inch