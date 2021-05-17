04-09-21 SHS track.jpg
Sheridan's Carl Askins competes alongside Thunder Basin's Zach Mansheim in the 300-meter hurdles at Thunder Basin High School Thursday, April 8, 2021. Askins won the event with a time of 44.50, and both the Broncs and Lady Broncs won the meet against Thunder Basin and Campbell County.

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys track and field team dominated at the 4A East Regional meet at Gillette Friday and Saturday, winning the meet with 200 points, more than double that of runner-up Cheyenne Central High School (97.5).

Meanwhile, the Lady Broncs finished fourth at the regional meet with 94 points. Top results included:

 

Girls

800-meter run

Third place: Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 22.59 seconds

4x800 relay

First place: Jaylynn Morgan, Vivian Morey, Katie Turpin and Abby Newton — 9 minutes, 55.95 seconds

High jump

Second place: Dulce Carroll — 5 feet, 2 inches

Third place: Preslee Moser — 5 feet, 4 inches

Shot put

Third place: Alex Cameron — 41 feet, 1 inch

Discus

Third place: Alex Cameron — 122 feet

 

Boys

100-meter dash

Second place: Dominic Kaszas — 11.55 seconds

Third place: Nicholas Hale — 11.59 seconds

200-meter dash

Third place: Dominic Kazzas — 23.29 seconds

400-meter dash

Second place: Carl Askins — 50.75 seconds

800-meter run

Third place: Reese Charest — 2 minutes, 0.92 seconds

1,600-meter run

First place: Reese Charest — 4 minutes, 32.73 seconds

Third place: Blaine Johnson — 4 minutes, 33.84 seconds

3,200-meter run

First place: Austin Akers — 10 minutes, 11.67 seconds

Second placer: David Standish — 10 minutes, 12.64 seconds

110-meter hurdles

First place: Kyle Meinecke — 15.41 seconds

4x400-meter relay

First place: Izak Aksamit, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Reese Charest and Carl Askins — 3 minutes, 24.35 seconds

4x800-meter relay

First place: Patrick Aasby, Austin Akers, Blaine Johnson and David Standish — 8 minutes, 13.65 seconds

1,600-meter sprint medley

First place: Caiden Martin, Carl Askins, Izak Aksamit and Reese Charest — 3 minutes, 41.14 seconds

Pole vault

First place: Ryan Karajanis — 15 feet, 3.5 inches

Shot put

First place: Gaige Vielhauer — 57 feet, 1 inch

Third place: Texas Tanner — 48 feet, 7.25 inches

Discus

First place: Gaige Vielhauer — 166 feet, 2 inches

Second place: Texas Tanner — 170 feet, 11 inches

Third place: Quinton Mangus — 145 feet, 1 inch

