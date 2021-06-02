SHERIDAN — As a Lovell Mustang baseball player walked to the plate for his at-bat Tuesday afternoon at Ernie Rotellini Field, Sheridan Cavalry head coach Cody Koch motioned for his players to move deeper and to the right in the outfield. Koch and assistant coach Jesse Swanke regularly took a minute or two to teach those adjustments when coaching Sheridan’s Legion Baseball “C” prep team, pulling players aside to discuss pitching, hitting and defense.
“It’s the dance of baseball,” Koch said. “He pitches, then the guy hits it and there’s always a place to be. I feel like we’re getting better at knowing what to do and how to make adjustments, that sort of thing. There’s always room for improvement, but we’re making those adjustments.”
The Cavalry mostly field seventh- to ninth-graders and feed the Sheridan Jets “B” team and, eventually, the Sheridan Troopers “AA” team. In its first year, the Cavalry program played its first games Sunday in Lewistown, Montana, and took to Sheridan’s home field for the first time Tuesday against Lovell. Both coaches and players have already seen improvement in the team’s performances, though the Cavalry are 1-3.
“We make mistakes, and we learn from them the next time,” Koch said.
Swanke said baseball is a game of inches and the creation of the Cavalry could not only lead to wins for the C team but give the Jets and Troopers an extra edge.
The Cavalry’s practices move more slowly than its B and AA Sheridan counterparts, as Swanke and Koch pay particular attention to detail and skill development. The coaches focus on technical skills such as players staying down and in front of ground balls, moving their feet consistently, and swinging at good pitches. Logic, reasoning and strategy are part of the Cavalry’s practice, though other fundamentals take precedent.
“They take the constructive criticism, and they do it well,” Swanke said of the Cavalry. “They’re excited to be out here. We have kids who might not necessarily see a ton of playing time, but they know they’re going to get better.”
Prior to the start of baseball season, the Troopers players expressed excitement for their younger peers and wished they had been able to play on a C developmental team. The Cavalry practice more frequently and regularly compared to recreation league travel teams and compete against other Legion prep teams with players Sheridan athletes might compete against for five to six years.
Current Trooper Brock Steel highlighted the Cavalry’s camaraderie will benefit the Troopers in the future, pointing to the fact that the current Troopers’ team chemistry comes from having competed together for several years. Additionally, the earlier introduction to Sheridan’s Legion Baseball program gives younger players a better idea of the hard-working, blue-collar culture the Jets and Troopers foster.
“You get to travel and get the competitive part down,” Steel said of rec league travel teams. “But you don’t get the ideals of Sheridan baseball.”
Koch agreed with Steel, saying Sheridan’s Legion baseball coaches approach to baseball, practices and games are “on the same wavelength.”
Cavalry outfielder Ty Leach said the Cavalry get along and already look forward to the state tournament, as he’s seen both his hitting and fielding improve. And the eighth-grader couldn’t wait to be a part of Legion baseball, put on Sheridan’s jersey and play at Ernie Rotellini Field.
“I wanted to play out here on this field and have fun,” Leach said after the Cavalry’s first game against Lovell. “I want to be prepared to play for the Troopers and the Jets.”
Both Koch and Swanke spoke of Sheridan’s appetite for and support of Legion baseball, which afforded the Cavalry the opportunity to field their team this year.
“The kids are awesome,” Swanke said. “The kids buy into our system, and their goal is our goal. And that’s to get them to the next level.”
The Cavalry play Gillette on the road at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, and their next home game is against Casper time to be announced June 14.