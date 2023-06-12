Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.