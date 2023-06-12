CASPER — The North team, comprising nine Sheridan County players, lost to the South 27-24 Saturday afternoon in the 50th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl at Kelly Walsh High School.

The North team was head coached by Big Horn’s Kirk McLaughlin. Rams assistant coaches Colter Brantz and Andrew Marcure were also on staff. Big Horn quarterback Cooper Garber, Wyatt Brown and Dylan Greenough-Groom were also on the roster, though Greenough-Groom was unavailable to play. Brown had a tackle and Garber completed many passes.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you