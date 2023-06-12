CASPER — The North team, comprising nine Sheridan County players, lost to the South 27-24 Saturday afternoon in the 50th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl at Kelly Walsh High School.
The North team was head coached by Big Horn’s Kirk McLaughlin. Rams assistant coaches Colter Brantz and Andrew Marcure were also on staff. Big Horn quarterback Cooper Garber, Wyatt Brown and Dylan Greenough-Groom were also on the roster, though Greenough-Groom was unavailable to play. Brown had a tackle and Garber completed many passes.
Sheridan High School was tied with Cody and Natrona County as the most represented school on the North team roster with four players: Dillan Bennett, Colson Coon, Deed Kirshner and Casen Wilson, who recorded a tackle.
Linebacker Tavis Aksamit was the lone Tongue River player on the team. The Eagle recorded a pair of tackles and pressured the quarterback.
Big Horn’s Hannah Zent was manager and Sheridan’s Olivia Ballew was trainer.
Despite the loss, McLaughlin was happy with this year’s Shrine Bowl experience.
“The kids were amazing. It was an awesome group of boys to work with, even our managers and trainers were great,” McLaughlin said. “I’ll remember how awesome it was to be around the coaches. We had a lot of good laughs and a lot of good stories. We don’t like how it ended, but I wouldn’t trade the experiences and relationships built for anything.”
The North arrived a whole week ahead of the game. They traveled to Salt Lake City Monday to visit the Shriners Children’s Hospital.
“It was a meaningful trip,” Bennett said. “It was very humbling. We played the game for them, and we met quite a bit of people.”
The South scored on its first offensive play, an 85-yard trick play. McLaughlin’s North team couldn’t capitalize on the next drive. A receiver pitched the ball five yards short of the goal line and was recovered by the South.
The South took a 14-0 lead after a fake punt conversion and a 30-yard passing TD.
Cody High School alumni and Notre Dame preferred walk-on safety Luke Talich scampered with the ball under center and scored from around midfield. The North trailed 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Lander Valley’s Matisse Weaver hit a 40-yard kick to close the gap, 14-10. Weaver is committed to the Ivy League’s Dartmouth College.
Garber played quarterback in the North’s next possession. Coon, who served as the team’s punter, executed a fake punt to continue the drive. Talich came under center and connected with wide receiver Blake Bell of Buffalo for a 16-yard touchdown. It was the first and final lead for the North. The South scored on a 46-yard TD pass with under four minutes left in the half. The North trailed 21-17 at the half.
Garber connected on many throws in the second half. Coon ran consecutive 10-plus yard carries for first downs in the fourth quarter, but the offense stalled.
The North trailed by 10 late in the fourth quarter. Coon later scored a one-yard rushing touchdown with just over two minutes remaining, but the North was unable to get the ball back.
Cheyenne East wide receiver Garet Schlabs earned Offensive Most Valuable Player. Talich was named Defensive Player of the Game with five tackles and a pass breakup.
Offensive statistics were not recorded in the press box.
Coon leaves for Bozeman June 26 to join the Montana State football team. He said he’ll remember the hospital visit the most, as well as forming friendships with players across the state.
“It was a tremendous experience to have friendships and bonds with people less fortunate,” Coon said. “It was definitely an amazing week and I had a lot of fun with the guys.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.