SHERIDAN — Rome wasn’t built in day, and neither was this years’ Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo. 

The Sheridan College rodeo team hosted its annual rodeo at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday. There is more than meets the eye in putting on a college rodeo. Head rodeo coach Marc Gilkerson said it takes months of preparation to organize the weekend event. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

