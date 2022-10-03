SHERIDAN — Rome wasn’t built in day, and neither was this years’ Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo.
The Sheridan College rodeo team hosted its annual rodeo at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday. There is more than meets the eye in putting on a college rodeo. Head rodeo coach Marc Gilkerson said it takes months of preparation to organize the weekend event.
Gilkerson said he must hire stock contractors. He also must schedule the performances and prepare for how many athletes will compete in slack. He needed to line up the animals. Sheridan College also made sure there was an ambulance at the fairgrounds. Gilkerson said the ground crew at the fairgrounds takes a lot off their plate. Despite heavy rain Saturday night, the rodeo was able to continue.
“The ground crew is amazing,” Gilkerson said. “We got so much rain, yet the ground was in fantastic shape. I’d like to thank the county for getting the ground fixed, because we wouldn’t have been able to have a rodeo here if it were drowned like last year. I couldn’t have done it without the help of the grounds crew, my team and (assistant coach) Kelsey Ferguson.”
Hosting the Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo is a complete team effort. The Sheridan College rodeo athletes took down sponsorship signs after the rodeo before heading to The Pony to grab a bite to eat.
“All the coaches in our region get along and help each other. And the kids know this is their rodeo, so they work hard to make it right,” Gilkerson said.
Sheridan General Clancy Glenn made it right with his performance. Glenn finished in second place in saddle bronc riding. Gilkerson and other rodeo athletes expressed they felt they had underperformed at their home rodeo.
“We’re going back to the basics this upcoming week,” Gilkerson said. “We need to get the little things fixed. We had a tough weekend. The girls drew tough cows that ran out fast.”
The Sheridan College rodeo team has 15 freshman this season, which is the most Gilkerson has had in his 14 years at the helm. Gilkerson has had countless success stories with his athletes. The mens team has won the region twice in a row, which had never been done at Sheridan College. Gilkerson has high hopes for the future of his freshmen.
“They all have the talent,” Gilkerson said. “They’re maturing as they get used to being away from family, and there is a lot of pressure of themselves in the first year at college. I tell them that this is basically glorified high school rodeo to calm some nerves. I think they’ll do well here.”
The Generals have navigated their season without three-time regional bull riding title winner Coby Johnson, who graduated. Wyatt Phelps has ridden well in his absence. Despite tearing his groin in June, Phelps took first place in Riverton last week. It was his first time riding since his injury.
“It’s hurting a little bit,” said Phelps. “It’s all part of it. I’m feeling well enough to get back on.”
Phelps sits in the No. 2 spot in the regional standings. He was in first place heading into the home rodeo.
“I wish I would have ridden better this weekend. I’ll just avoid looking at the standings and get back to riding,” Phelps said.
Despite the downpouring rain Saturday night, Phelps said the support in the community was felt.
“I have to thank everyone who came out and supported us,” he said. “The weather wasn’t ideal, but people came out anyways.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.