SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team is gunning for a women’s team at the 2024 College National Finals Rodeo for the first time in more than a decade.
Sheridan College rodeo head coach Mark Gilkerson said this year’s team is one of the biggest he’s had in recent memory. Twenty-nine athletes make up the team, including 12 women — a higher number than usual.
Gilkerson said in the past he’s had women go to the college finals as individuals, but the last time a Sheridan College women’s rodeo team competed there was before he became head coach, more than 10 years ago.
“My goal every year is to get a team to the college finals, and we want to get a women’s team to the finals this year,” Gilkerson said. “So that's one thing we're excited about ... we have 12, and they're all very competitive, so hopefully we can get some girls in there again this year.”
“Looking around, I feel like we have a pretty good team,” said Joey Carley, a women’s rodeo senior. “I think that we have a great chance of making it to the college finals and doing well … I really would like to see some freshmen girls get into the short-go and get some team points together, and just kind of kick some butt.”
Carley said a big part of advancing girls to the CNFR will be supporting fresh faces, like her first-year teammate Madison Brooks.
“I just want to strive to do good at the rodeos and in practice,” Brooks said. “I want to stay consistent and maybe make some short-go’s.”
Gilkerson said he anticipates tough competition in the saddle bronc riding this year, and is excited to see how the eight bronc riders on his team perform. He said returning saddle bronc riders Clancy Glenn and Joseph Priebe will be ones to watch, as they placed first and third in the region the last year, respectively.
Wyatt Phelps, a senior bull rider who placed fourth at this year’s CNFR, is ready to hit the ground running.
“As a team, I think we're all on board and we all want to win a title. We're all hungry and driven, and we're excited for the year,” Phelps said.
As the team preps for the start of the fall season, Gilkerson said he encourages his athletes to be as well-rounded as possible by facing mental challenges head-on, not just physical.
“The fall is pretty easy because most of my kids have been rodeoing all summer. So they're in shape, they’ve been riding and roping … we just kind of carry over what we were doing in the spring when we left,” he said. “What we've done this last week is ride the bucking machine and then talk about different mental aspects of the sport, because I have a lot of freshmen coming in. So it’s been really good.”
The team’s first rodeo is Sept. 15 in Chadron State College in Nebraska. The only home rodeo of the fall season will be the Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo, which is held Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
