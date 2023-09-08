SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team is gunning for a women’s team at the 2024 College National Finals Rodeo for the first time in more than a decade.

Sheridan College rodeo head coach Mark Gilkerson said this year’s team is one of the biggest he’s had in recent memory. Twenty-nine athletes make up the team, including 12 women — a higher number than usual.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

