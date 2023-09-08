Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.