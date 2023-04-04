Sheridan College Rodeo team 2022-23web.jpg
SHERIDAN — This past weekend, the Sheridan College Rodeo Teams competed at Colorado State University’s spring Rodeo in Fort Collins, Colorado. 

Clancy Glenn of Parma, Idaho, earned third place in the overall average in the saddle bronc event. Glenn earned a 69-point ride in the first round and then maintained a powerful ride in the second round that the judges rated as a 73-point ride. This performance earned the Generals 110 regional points. 

