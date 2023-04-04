SHERIDAN — This past weekend, the Sheridan College Rodeo Teams competed at Colorado State University’s spring Rodeo in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Clancy Glenn of Parma, Idaho, earned third place in the overall average in the saddle bronc event. Glenn earned a 69-point ride in the first round and then maintained a powerful ride in the second round that the judges rated as a 73-point ride. This performance earned the Generals 110 regional points.
Cody Weeks of Malad, Idaho, and Tayson Jones of Howes, South Dakota, both completed solid rides in the first round of the saddle bronc event, but neither competitor completed their rides in the second round.
Callie Aamott of DeSmet, South Dakota, earned fourth place in the barrel racing event with an average time of 30.72 seconds. Aamott’s first run was timed at 15.45 seconds, and her second run improved with a time of 15.27 seconds. This performance earned the Generals 80 regional points.
The Sheridan College Generals rodeo teams will compete in Casper April 14-16, as their next scheduled competition. To learn more about the Sheridan College Generals rodeo teams or their full spring schedule, see sheridan.edu/rodeo.