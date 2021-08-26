SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Generals just keep chugging along.
Head coach Marc Gilkerson has built a standout rodeo program that competes with some of the top teams in the country. Two years ago, Sheridan College’s men’s team placed fourth in the nation.
But this offseason, the Generals’ scholarship budget was slashed, leading to less student-athletes on the team and an even greater emphasis on recruiting — if the latter is even possible for Gilkerson, a recruiting guru.
“It all comes down to recruiting,” Gilkerson said. “The success of any program comes down to recruiting, in my opinion.”
This year, Sheridan College’s team includes 16 athletes — six of whom are new recruits. In past years, the Generals’ roster hovered around 24 total competitors. Gilkerson is counting on the returners, like Krissy Vander Voort, to help guide the newcomers. Vander Voort feels ready for that role.
“We’re going to be looked up to a lot and have to set those examples,” Vander Voort said. “Last year, I was kind of in the same role. There were only three of us juniors … I’m really looking forward to giving it my everything.”
Vander Voort is a senior barrel racer and breakaway roper. She’s part of a decorated upper class.
Senior bull rider Coby Johnson was third in the nation as a freshman three years ago. And Gilkerson said Corbin Fisher is one of the best team ropers the Generals’ head coach has ever had.
But the underclassmen possess great pedigree, too. Gilkerson pointed out Molly Rotenberger and Kain Stroh as two to watch. It all goes back to recruiting.
“Sheridan is a great place to go to college,” Gilkerson said. “We have a great facility, great community and great support. So we always get some really good kids. I’ve been here 13 years, so it wasn’t always that way. We’ve just built up a great program. Kids know about it, and they want to come here. That really helps.”
Gilkerson himself rodeoed for years, so he has connections all over the country. He uses those to filter potential recruits, often asking friends about them. He also asks the current Generals to see if they know rodeo athletes who have his favorite trait as a coach: a strong work ethic.
“I recruit kids that have a drive to win and want to work,” he said.
While the team’s scholarship budget was sliced, the operating budget was not. Sheridan College will compete in 10 rodeos, including hosting its own Sept. 24-26. The Pat Hamilton Memorial Sheridan College Rodeo will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds and is free to the public to attend.
“I’m excited about them,” Gilkerson said. “I think we’re going to have a good year. We’re going to be a lot smaller, and we’re going to compete against bigger schools with a lot more kids and a lot more money. But if you get the right kids, it doesn’t matter how many you have on the team, as long as you have the right ones.”