SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team hosted the Pat Hamilton Memorial rodeo with Gillette College at the Cam-Plex in Gillette this past weekend.
Coby Johnson split the win in bull riding with a 73-point ride during the Gillette portion of the rodeo.
Madison Lindberg placed fourth in breakaway roping with a time of 3.1 seconds, while Sam Larson teamed up with Nathan Ruth to split eighth place with teammates Trey Dempewolf and Tee McAmis in the team roping with their time of 8.5 seconds.
Manchi Nace placed fourth in barrel racing with a time of 14.13 seconds.
The Generals will hold its rodeo banquet at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome April 10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m, and the event will feature dinner, live and silent auctions and entertainment from The Munsick Brothers.
Tickets are $60 per person and are available for purchase through the Sheridan College Foundation by calling 307-675-0702. All proceeds will benefit the Sheridan College Rodeo Program and provide scholarships for rodeo athletes.