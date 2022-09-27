SHERIDAN — After kicking the season off with successful showings in both Chadron, Nebraska, and Riverton, the Sheridan College men’s and women’s rodeo teams are champing at the bit for a big hometown performance at the annual Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo Friday through Sunday.
“It’s a lot of work to put on a rodeo, but there’s nothing like showing up in front of the home crowd,” said Clancy Glenn, a transfer student who joined the construction technology program this fall.
After graduating a dozen student-athletes last year, including three-time regional bull riding title winner Coby Johnson, Gilkerson turned his attention to recruitment. On the 2022-23 team, there are 17 new student-athletes, and 15 are first-year students.
“I think the students we recruited have a lot of potential and willingness to grow into their abilities,” Gilkerson said. “We have some really great athletes coming up and it makes me excited for this coming fall, spring, and even next year.”
A returning sophomore studying agriculture business, Wyatt Phelps, said it’s motivating to return for his final year with such young blood on the team.
“We all know there are big shoes to fill with the kids who graduated last spring, but I think it’s making us more eager to dig in,” Phelps said. “We’re pretty young but I know we’re all hungry and excited to only get better.”
Camrie Elshere, a returning sophomore studying dental hygiene, said she is focused on excelling in and out of the arena this academic year.
“I’ve been practicing really hard this summer and working out a few kinks that I was struggling with last year,” Elshere said. “I’ve been working a lot on getting my body in shape, I’m making more time for my class work, I’ve been training to become a better barrel racer, a better goat tier, and overall a better rider. I just want to better myself this year.”
Logging more than 14 years as head coach at Sheridan College, Gilkerson's rodeo teams have earned two national championships; two men’s teams that placed fourth in the nation, and two men’s regional championships, which should be noted has never been done before at Sheridan College, according to Gilkerson. He also has debuted competitors at the college finals for the last 11 consecutive years.
With a young team and a season just beginning, Gilkerson remains focused on continuing to break limits at Sheridan College with the help of his assistant coach, Kelsey Ferguson. Gilkerson maintains he is thankful for the support Ferguson provides for the women’s team. Together, they aim to send the first women’s team to the college finals.
“I do have big expectations to get these kids back to the college finals,” Gilkerson said. “But I have higher expectations these kids leave here receiving a good education, and I want them to leave here as good people, not just good cowboys and cowgirls.”
Performances for the Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., with a short-go on Sunday at 10 a.m. Slack will begin on Friday at noon and Saturday at 9 a.m. The first 100 attendees will receive a free Sheridan College keychain Friday night. In the case of inclement weather, the location will be moved from the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to Sheridan College's AgriPark.