SHERIDAN — After kicking the season off with successful showings in both Chadron, Nebraska, and Riverton, the Sheridan College men’s and women’s rodeo teams are champing at the bit for a big hometown performance at the annual Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo Friday through Sunday.

“It’s a lot of work to put on a rodeo, but there’s nothing like showing up in front of the home crowd,” said Clancy Glenn, a transfer student who joined the construction technology program this fall.

