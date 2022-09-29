SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s and women’s rodeo team showcased outstanding performances at the Central Wyoming College Rodeo in Riverton this past weekend.
Wyatt Phelps of Pinedale dominated the bull riding event. Phelps earned 69 points on his first ride and 65 points during his second round ride, which earned him first place overall at the competition, and 155 regional points for his team.
Nathan Ruth of Big Timber, Montana, took home first place in the tie-down event after receiving a time of 9.1 seconds during the first round and 9.8 seconds in the second round. This performance earned Ruth and his team 170 regional points.
Clancy Glenn of Parma, Idaho, received second place with a 73-point ride in the first round in the saddle bronc event and earned his team 95 regional points. Tayson Jones placed seventh with a 60-point ride in the first round in the saddle bronc event.
In the goat tying event, Camrie Elshere placed seventh after receiving a time of 8.4 seconds during the first round and 9.2 seconds during the second round.
Sheridan College’s rodeo teams’ next performance is in Sheridan at the annual Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo Friday through Sunday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
The first 100 attendees will receive a free SC keychain at Friday’s performance.
Slack will start at noon Friday, with a performance following at 6 p.m. that evening. Saturday, slack will begin at 9 a.m. with a performance to follow at 6 p.m. The short-round begins Sunday at 10 a.m.