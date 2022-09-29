Sheridan College Rodeo Team 2022-23.jpg

Meet the rodeo team The 2022-23 Sheridan College rodeo team stands in front of the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on the Sheridan College campus for a photo. The rodeo team is the last athletic program left at Sheridan College. The Generals started their season last weekend in Chadron, Nebraska. They next travel to Riverton this weekend. Sheridan’s hosts its home rodeo Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

Pictured, top row from left, are Roan Burrows, Tayson Jones, Daniel Rasmussen, Clancy Glenn, Brodie Bates, Cody Weeks, Wyatt Phelps, Tipton Wilson, Ian Arneson, and Nathan Ruth.

Bottom row, from left, are Hanna Griemsman, Sierra Hilgenkamp, Chase Lapp, Cassidy Schuelke, Corbin Fisher, Callie Aamot, Rory Beach, Brynn Thompson, Joey Carley, Quaid Lardy, Austyn Schafer, Rilee Fisher, Camri Elshere and Peityn Manor.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s and women’s rodeo team showcased outstanding performances at the Central Wyoming College Rodeo in Riverton this past weekend. 

Wyatt Phelps of Pinedale dominated the bull riding event. Phelps earned 69 points on his first ride and 65 points during his second round ride, which earned him first place overall at the competition, and 155 regional points for his team.

Tags

Recommended for you