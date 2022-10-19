Sheridan College Rodeo Team 2022-23.jpg

Meet the rodeo team The 2022-23 Sheridan College rodeo team stands in front of the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on the Sheridan College campus for a photo. The rodeo team is the last athletic program left at Sheridan College. The Generals started their season last weekend in Chadron, Nebraska. They next travel to Riverton this weekend. Sheridan’s hosts its home rodeo Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

Pictured, top row from left, are Roan Burrows, Tayson Jones, Daniel Rasmussen, Clancy Glenn, Brodie Bates, Cody Weeks, Wyatt Phelps, Tipton Wilson, Ian Arneson, and Nathan Ruth.

Bottom row, from left, are Hanna Griemsman, Sierra Hilgenkamp, Chase Lapp, Cassidy Schuelke, Corbin Fisher, Callie Aamot, Rory Beach, Brynn Thompson, Joey Carley, Quaid Lardy, Austyn Schafer, Rilee Fisher, Camri Elshere and Peityn Manor.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s and women’s rodeo teams competed in Cheyenne this past weekend against 10 teams from the Central Rocky Mountain region from Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming. Sheridan College is currently ranked fifth in the region with 1,005 regional points.

Clancy Glenn of Parma, Idaho, took home first place overall in the saddle bronc event after earning a 78-point ride in the first round and a 79-point ride in the second round. Glenn brought home 180 regional points for his team this weekend. Cody Weeks of Malad City, Idaho, placed fifth overall after receiving a 74-point ride in the first round, but he was unable to complete his ride in the second round. Weeks earned 70 regional points for his team.

Tags

Recommended for you