SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s and women’s rodeo teams competed in Cheyenne this past weekend against 10 teams from the Central Rocky Mountain region from Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming. Sheridan College is currently ranked fifth in the region with 1,005 regional points.
Clancy Glenn of Parma, Idaho, took home first place overall in the saddle bronc event after earning a 78-point ride in the first round and a 79-point ride in the second round. Glenn brought home 180 regional points for his team this weekend. Cody Weeks of Malad City, Idaho, placed fifth overall after receiving a 74-point ride in the first round, but he was unable to complete his ride in the second round. Weeks earned 70 regional points for his team.
In the bull riding event, Tipton Wilson of Jackson, placed second overall. He was unable to complete a ride in the first round but earned a 78-point ride in the second round. Wilson earned 100 regional points for his team.
Roan Burrows of Miles City, Montana, earned sixth place in the tie-down roping event. In the first round, Burrows received a time of 11 seconds but did not receive a time in the second round. Burrows brought home 40 regional points for his team.
Camri Elshere of Elm Springs, South Dakota, placed eighth in the goat-tying event after earning a time of 7.0 seconds on her first run and 8.6 seconds on her second run. Elshere will bring home 30 regional points for her team.
Quaid Lardy of Bowman, North Dakota, and Brynn Thompson of Hot Springs, South Dakota, placed eighth in the team roping event. The duo earned a time of 7.4 seconds in the first round but were unable to receive a time in the second round. This performance earned their team 20 regional points.
This rodeo concludes SC’s men’s and women’s rodeo teams’ fall season. The team’s schedule will resume in March for the spring season.