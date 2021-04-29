SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s rodeo team traveled to Laramie to compete at the University of Wyoming’s rodeo last weekend, and Corbin Fisher and Manchi Nace placed in tie down roping and barrel racing, respectively.
Fisher finished sixth with a time of 10.1 seconds in the long go and 11.4 seconds in the short go to total 21.5 seconds and earn 15 points for the Sheridan College rodeo team.
The Sheridan College cowboys now sit eighth in the Central Rocky Mountain Region with 1,726.16 team points, while Fisher ranks 17th in the region in tie down roping.
Nace placed fourth in barrel racing with times of 15.99 seconds in the long go and 15.63 seconds in the short go to average 31.62 seconds and earn 70 points. The cowgirl ranks fourth as an individual and Sheridan College sits seventh in the region with 591.33 team points.
The final rodeo of the Central Rocky Mountain Region season is scheduled for this weekend at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.