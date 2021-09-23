SHERIDAN — A few days ago, Marc Gilkerson woke up in the middle of the night, dragged himself out of his bed and wandered over to his computer.
He thought of another idea for his to-do list before the Pat Hamilton Memorial rodeo this weekend and didn’t want it to slip his mind before the morning. A half hour later, he fell back into bed and went to sleep.
“My wife was like, ‘Where were you?’” Gilkerson, Sheridan College’s head rodeo coach, said. “I was writing down my list.”
That list keeps growing.
For the first time since September 2019, Gilkerson and his Generals will host their annual home rodeo this Friday through Sunday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. Due to COVID-19 and its resulting budget concerns, Sheridan College merged last school year’s rodeo with Gillette College, co-hosting it in March in Gillette.
The decision saved the program about $10,000. But it didn’t feel right.
“We’re thankful (Gillette and Sheridan College) worked well together,” Gilkerson said. “It was just weird not having our own college rodeo.”
The event has taken place at the indoor AgriPark a couple times in the past, but that was only due to weather. This weekend’s forecast looks clear. The team — and its competitors from other schools — prefer the fairgrounds.
“This is the greatest facility,” Gilkerson said.
Just pulling up to the venue made third-year bull rider Wyatt Phelps’ Wednesday.
“It got my motor going today pulling in,” he said.
He and his teammates will have similar feelings Friday.
“Just showing up at the venue, you start to feel the electricity, and the butterflies start moving around in your belly,” fourth-year bull rider Coby Johnson said.
The Pat Hamilton Memorial will be the Generals’ third rodeo of the season. They’ll travel to two more this fall before competing in five this spring.
Phelps won the first one this month in Cheyenne and has his hopes set on the same result this weekend. Johnson re-tore his groin, an old summer injury, earlier this month, so he will not compete this week and could be shut down until the spring season.
Phelps and Johnson entered professional rodeos last summer to push themselves and stay sharp.
At last year’s mixed rodeo with Gillette, Phelps and Johnson rode less than they typically would. Instead of a long round and a short round, the event featured only one go.
“It kind of sucked combining,” Johnson said.
“Everyone coming out to support will really get us going,” Phelps said.
Performances start at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The short round takes place at 10 a.m. Sunday. Attendance is free. This year’s rodeo includes more than 300 contestants.
“We’re going to have a great weekend,” Gilkerson said. “We love it out here in the outdoor arena. The kids have been practicing really hard this week. We’re looking forward to having a good showing … They’re a good group. They’re hard-working. I challenged them on Monday to commit to excellence and commit to giving it 120% every time, and they’ve accepted the challenge.”
Now, Gilkerson has only one more day to cross all the items off his list.
He joked his favorite part of the weekend is Sunday, the end.
If he forgot anything, well, he’ll find out soon.