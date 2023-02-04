SHERIDAN — The Broncs battled back in the second half but fell short of beating top ranked Cheyenne East, losing 51-48 Friday night.

The Sheridan High School boys team found themselves in a 16-7 hole at the first buzzer. The Broncs continued to shoot cold in the second quarter as they only made one shot that wasn’t a free throw. Sheridan trailed 27-15 at the half.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

