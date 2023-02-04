SHERIDAN — The Broncs battled back in the second half but fell short of beating top ranked Cheyenne East, losing 51-48 Friday night.
The Sheridan High School boys team found themselves in a 16-7 hole at the first buzzer. The Broncs continued to shoot cold in the second quarter as they only made one shot that wasn’t a free throw. Sheridan trailed 27-15 at the half.
Sheridan started to hit some of its shots in the third quarter, draining five buckets including a 3-pointer by Darin Davidson at the buzzer. East led the Broncs 40-32 at the break.
“We had a very poor first half showing,” head coach Jeff Martini said. “We didn't guard very well, we obviously didn't score well. I told them at half that we have to just play ball. We were letting them control us. I thought our guys did a much better job of going after it in the second half. And yes, I'm very proud of the way they battled. They could have easily thought, ‘These guys are too tough. It’s over.’ But they kept battling.”
Sheridan showed grit in the final quarter, outscoring the T-Birds 16-11. Sheridan went on a 6-0 scoring streak late in the game. Cash McMeans made a bucket to cut East’s lead to two points with 18.8 seconds remaining. The Thunderbirds hit one of two free throws to extend the lead to three points with 11.1 seconds left. The Broncs called at time out with 2.6 seconds remaining to draw up a play to tie the game. Sheridan missed a 3-pointer as time expired.
Garrett Spielman led the Broncs with 14 points and Cael Hamrick added nine. East’s Garet Schlabs had 16 points.
Sheridan (8-4) has an opportunity to bounce back Saturday as the team hosts Cheyenne Central (13-3) at 1 p.m.
The Sheridan High School girls basketball team fell 55-53 to Cheyenne East Thursday night.
East built an early 15-11 lead at the end of one quarter. The Lady Broncs stormed back and made six shots. SHS outscored the second-ranked Lady Thunderbirds 20-10 in the second quarter. Sheridan went into the locker room at halftime with a 31-25 lead.
The Lady Broncs built a 12-point lead in the third quarter. East went on a 7-1 streak to end the third quarter. Sheridan still had a 42-37 lead with a quarter remaining.
The Lady T-Birds edged within two points with a made shot with 50.2 seconds left. East tied the game with a layup with 5.2 seconds remaining. Sheridan turned the ball over to East and made a shot as time expired.
“They've won back-to-back state titles,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said of East. “East expects to win games whenever they step on the floor. We're still trying to get over that mental hurdle. We're not quite there yet. I think we're very close to that. Last year, we played East and got drummed up pretty good. We’ve made progress since then. It's really encouraging. That next step is going out and closing out games.”
Sheridan (7-5) hosts Cheyenne Central (10-4) Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.