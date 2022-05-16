SHERIDAN — Every high school in Sheridan County will be represented at the State Track and Field Championships this weekend, with individuals and relays from 4A Sheridan High School, 2A Big Horn and Tongue River high schools and 1A Arvada-Clearmont High School prequalifying or earning top-eight finishes at their respective regional tournaments Friday and Saturday.
The SHS boys track and field team took home its third regional championship in a row, earning 184 points as a team compared to Cheyenne Central High School's 121 points for second place.
Likewise, Tongue River boys and girls track and field teams earned regional championships, with the Eagles earning 229 points and the Rams earning 159 points for second place. The Lady Eagles scored 149 points for first place and the team's second regional championship in a row. The Lady Rams earned fourth with 95 points.
Eagles coach Scott Orchard earned Powder River Conference Coach of the Year alongside coach Steve Hanson, who also earned boys Powder River Conference Coach of the Year.
The Lady Broncs finished third as a team with 101 points.
Tongue River's Garrett Ostler earned the Powder River Athlete of the Year. Tongue River's Wyatt Ostler broke the school and regional records in the mile.
Full results are available online at whsaa.org. The top eight results for local teams are as follows:
1A girls
100-meter dash
• Seventh place, Arvada-Clearmont's Dellana Michelena, 14.45 seconds
100-meter hurdles
• Eighth place, Arvada-Clearmont's Dellana Michelena, 19.29 seconds
Triple jump
• Seventh place, Arvada-Clearmont's Treylah Smith, 27 feet, 7.5 inches
2A girls
100-meter dash
• Third place, Tongue River's Carleigh Reish, 13.22 seconds
• Fifth place, Big Horn's Annabelle Davies, 13.33
• Seventh place, Tongue River's Katy Kalasinsky, 13.54
200-meter dash
• Second place, Tongue River's Jane Pendergast, 27.31 seconds
• Fourth place, Reish, 27.78
• Sixth place, Davies, 28.08
• Seventh place, Kalasinsky, 28.36
400-meter dash
• First place, Pendergast, 1 minute, 2.19 seconds
• Sixth place, Kalasinsky, 1:05.05
800-meter run
• Second place, Tongue River's Maddy Hill, 5 minutes, 55.14 seconds
• Fifth place, Tongue River's Elizabeth Heser, 6:30.43
• Sixth place, Tongue River's Peighton Kenney, 6:37.14
• Seventh place, Big Horn's Aubrey Butler, 6:39.32
3,200-meter run
• Third place, Heser, 14 minutes, 19.21 seconds
• Fourth place, Kenney, 14:51.50
• Fifth place, Butler, 14:44.19
100-meter hurdles
• First place, Big Horn's Peyton McLaughlin, 17.08 seconds
• Second place, Pendergast, 17.56
• Fourth place, Tongue River's Athena Stanton, 18.18
• Sixth place, Tongue River's Jazlyn Ryan, 18.83
300-meter hurdles
• First place, McLaughlin, 49.37 seconds
4x100-meter relay
• Second place, Big Horn (Davies, Kate Mohrmann, Ashley Billings and Rachel Bishop, 52.82 seconds
• Fourth place, Tongue River (Tania Fernandez, Jeniah Lovingood, Madison Burnett, Jazlyn Ryan), 54.07
4x400-meter relay
• Second place, Big Horn (Billings, Davies, McLaughlin, Saydee Zimmer), 4 minutes, 22.30 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River (Paxten Aksamit, Addison Rosics, Madison Burnett, Ryan), 4:22.30
4x400-meter relay
• Second place, Tongue River (Rosics, Marajah Pease, Kenney, Heser), 11 minutes, 52.38 seconds
• Third place, Big Horn (Butler, Emme Mullinax, Kaitlyn Schultz, Lauren Smith), 11:53.67
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• First place, Tongue River (Tania Fernandez, Lovingood, Pendergast, Hill), 4 minutes, 42.58 seconds
• Fifth place, Big Horn (Mohrmann, Billings, Sofia DeLuca, Butler), 5 minutes, 10.33 seconds
High jump
• Second place, Reish, 4 feet, 10 inches
• Seventh place, Tongue River's Athena Stanton, 4-2
Long jump
• Second place, Reish, 16 feet, 9 inches
• Fifth place, Zimmer, 15-6.75
• Sixth place, DeLuca, 14-10
• Seventh place, Mohrmann, 14-9
Triple jump
• Second place, Mohrmann, 32 feet, 4 inches
• Third place, Zimmer, 31-11.5
• Fourth place, Kalasinsky, 31-3
• Sixth place, Billings, 30-11.5
• Seventh place, Big Horn's Torie Greenelsh, 30-10.5
Shot put
• Fourth place, Tongue River's Faith Whitehead, 31 feet, 5.5 inches
• Fifth place, Lovingood, 30-9.5
Discus
• Seventh place, Mullinax, 86 feet, 11 inches
• Eighth place, Tongue River's Amber Weaver, 83-5
2A boys
100-meter dash
• First place, Big Horn's Jax Zimmer, 11.46 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River's Garrett Ostler, 11.5
• Third place, Tongue River's Scott Arizona, 11.59
• Seventh place, Caleb Gibson, 11.74
200-meter dash
• First place, G. Ostler, 23.67 seconds
• Third place, Big Horn's Dawson Richards, 23.84
• Fourth place, Big Horn's Riley Green, 24.29
• Fifth place, Arizona, 24.31
• Seventh place, Big Horn's Bryce Morris, 25.08
400-meter dash
• First place, G. Ostler, 50.16 seconds
• Second place, Richards, 52.78
• Third place, Green, 52.78
• Fourth place, Tongue River's Eli Cummins, 53.55
• Sixth place, Big Horn's Owen Petty, 54.61
• Seventh place, Tongue River's Ryan McCafferty, 55.91
• Eighth place, Arizona, 1:07.27
800-meter run
• First place, Tongue River's Al Spotted, 2 minutes, 2.57 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River's Wyatt Ostler, 2:03.09
• Third place, Big Horn's Ethan Alliot, 2:11.38
• Sixth place, Tongue River's Isaiah Cotes, 2:11.9
• Seventh place, Petty, 2:13.35
1,600-meter run
• First place, W. Ostler, 4 minutes, 31.3 seconds
• Second place, Spotted, 4:45.71
• Sixth place, Alliot, 5:04.76
3,200-meter run
• First place, Spotted10 minutes, 16.98 seconds
• Seventh place, Alliot, 11:34.69
110-meter hurdles
• First place, Big Horn's Caleb Gibson, 16.02 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River's Cole Kukuchka, 16.46
• Third place, Tongue River's Caleb Kilbride, 16.54
• Fifth place, Big Horn's Isaac Adsit, 17.31
• Sixth place, Tongue River's Kaden Hill, 17.35
• Eighth place, Tongue River's Aiden Wyatt, 17.67
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Tongue River's Javin Walker, 41.71 seconds
• Second place, Gibson, 42.38
• Fifth place, Caleb Kilbride, 44.28
• Sixth place, Kukuchka, 44.37
• Seventh place, Tongue River's Camden Kilbride, 48.04
• Eighth place, Adsit, 52.1
4x100-meter relay
• First place, Big Horn (Riley Green, Gibson, Richards, Jax Zimmer), 3 minutes, 32.57 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River (Arizona, Cummins, Walker, McCafferty), 3:34.16
4x800-meter relay
• First place, Tongue River (Spotted, Cotes, Camden Kilbride, W. Ostler), 8minutes, 51.59 seconds
• Third place, Big Horn (Cade Butler, Petty, Sander Moog, AJ Moline), 9:12.81
1,600-sprint medley relay
• Second place, Tongue River (Colter Hanft, Wyatt, Walker, Cummins)
• Fourth place, Big Horn (Bryce Morris, Adsit, Moline, Alliot), 4:05.67
High jump
• Second place, Camden Kilbride, 5 feet, 10 inches
• Third place, McCafferty, 5-8
• Fourth place, Caleb Kilbride, 5-8
• Fifth place, Big Horn's Toby Schons, 5-8
• Sixth place, Moog, 5-8
Pole vault
• Fourth place, Adsit, 9 feet, 10 inches
Long jump
• First place, G. Ostler, 22 feet, 3 inches
• Third place, Big Horn's Trace Nelson, 10-5.5
• Fifth place, Morris, 20-3
Triple jump
• Third place, Walker, 39 feet, 9.75 inches
• Fourth place, Caleb Kilbride, 39-9
• Fifth place, Camden Kilbride, 38.11.5
• Sixth place, Morris, 38-6
Shot put
• First place, Tongue River's Jacob Knobloch, 52 feet, 2 inches
• Second place, Big Horn's Josh Thompson, 49-1
• Sixth place, Big Horn's Cooper Garber, 42-4
• Seventh place, Tongue River's Bonner Wood, 40-2
• Eighth place, Hanft, 40-1.5
Discus
• First place, Thompson, 137 feet, 6 inches
• Second place, Knobloch, 133-6
• Fifth place, 122-8
• Eighth place, Hanft, 116-6
4A girls (all Sheridan High School)
400-meter dash
• Fifth place, Vivian Morey, 1 minute, 2.35 seconds
• Sixth place, Averi Sullivan, 1:02.9
800-meter run
• Fifth place, Maggie Turpin, 2 minues, 23.93 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Fourth place, Alyssa Fehlauer, 5 minutes, 33.74 seconds
3,200-meter run
• Sixth place, Alexa Miller, 12 minutes, 50.5 seconds
4x100-meter relay
• Sixth place, Sheridan (Kadence Legerski, Megan Hodges, Ellen Brown, Brynn Burton), 52.04 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• Sixth place, Sheridan (Danika Palmer, Maggie Turpin, Avery Christopherson, Sullivan) 4 minutes, 17.37 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• Third place, Sheridan (Katie Turpin, Morey, Newton, M. Turpin), 10 minutes, 7.28 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• Third place, Sheridan (Christopherson, Ellen Brown, Sullivan, M. Turpin), 4 minutes, 36.34 seconds
High jump
• First place, Preslee Moser, 5 feet, 4 inches
• Second place, Dulce Carroll, 5-2
Pole vault
• Fifth place, Lilly Charest, 9 feet, 2 inches
Triple jump
• Third place, Moser, 36 feet, 4.75 inches
Shot put
• First place, Josie Ankney, 40 feet, 5.5 inches
• Third place, Nora Butler, 40-2.5
• Fourth place, Hanah Sullivan, 39-1
Discus
• Third place, Gennah Deutscher, 113 feet, 1 inch
• Fourth place, Sullivan, 113-1
• Fifth place, Butler, 111-10
4A boys
100-meter dash
• First place, Carter McComb, 22.76 seconds
• Dominic Kaszas, 23.04
200-meter dash
• McComb, 22.59 seconds
• Kaszas, 23.04
400-meter dash
• Fifth place, Nathan Fitzpatrick, 52.07 seconds
800-meter run
• Third place, Reese Charest, 2 minutes, 5.98 seconds
• Fourth place, Austin Akers, 2:06.4
1,600-meter run
• Second place, Akers, 4 minutes, 35.69 seconds
• Fifth place, Robby Miller, 4:44.11
• Eighth place, R. Charest, 4:45.63
3,200-meter run
• Second place, Landrum Wiley, 10 minutes, 27.28 seconds
• Fourth place, Sage Gradinaru, 10:29.02
110-meter hurdles
• Fifth place, Conner McKinney, 16.38 seconds
• Sixth place, Aiden O'Leary, 17.15
• Eighth place, Garrett Otto, 17.51
300-meter hurdles
• Second place, O'Leary, 40.94 seconds
• Third place, Dominick Berretini, 42.82
• Sixth place, Cameron Perez, 43.56
4x100-meter relay
• Second place, Sheridan (Ryan Karajanis, McComb, Kaszas, Berretini)
4x400-meter relay
• Fourth place, Sheridan (Patrick Aasby, Kaszas, Fitzpatrick, O'Leary)
4x800-meter relay
• Second place, Sheridan (Charest, Aasby, Fitzpatrick, Akers)
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• Second place, Sheridan (Fitzpatrick, Berretini, Aasby, Charest)
Pole vault
• First place, Karajanis, 16 feet
• Second place, Gaige Tarver, 13 feet, 3 inches
• Fourth place, Kaden Moeller, 12-9
Shot put
• Second place, Texas Tanner, 61 feet, 2 inches
• Third place, Blaine Holwell, 50-6
• Seventh place, Matthew Ingalls, 45-11.5
Discus
• First place, Texas Tanner, 164 feet
• Third place, JonHenry Justice, 141-9