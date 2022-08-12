SHERIDAN — For those that miss rodeo action, there’s more to come this summer at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The 42nd annual Sheridan County Rodeo returns this weekend. Friday night kicks off the weekend with “Calcutta.” Participants will have an opportunity to bid on rodeo participants who are competing in the county rodeo. If a person's cowboy or cowgirl wins the event, the bidder will win some money. Friday night’s events start at 6 p.m. and will feature a senior steer riding auction, hide races, husband and wife ribbon roping, junior calf riding, food trucks and a blow up slide for kids. There will also be live music from country artist Justin Beasley. Friday night’s events are open and free to the public. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you