SHERIDAN — For those that miss rodeo action, there’s more to come this summer at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
The 42nd annual Sheridan County Rodeo returns this weekend. Friday night kicks off the weekend with “Calcutta.” Participants will have an opportunity to bid on rodeo participants who are competing in the county rodeo. If a person's cowboy or cowgirl wins the event, the bidder will win some money. Friday night’s events start at 6 p.m. and will feature a senior steer riding auction, hide races, husband and wife ribbon roping, junior calf riding, food trucks and a blow up slide for kids. There will also be live music from country artist Justin Beasley. Friday night’s events are open and free to the public.
Slack begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Saturday night opens the full slate of rodeo events at 6 p.m. Something that’s different from the Sheridan County Rodeo to the WYO Rodeo is that there are plenty of events for children, according to Sheridan County Rodeo Secretary/treasurer Cashlee Cates.
“We really try to focus on the kids in the community,” Cates said. “The WYO Rodeo is where we hope to see those kids eventually. So we want people to come out and support those kids and show them kind of what it's like to have people in the stands for them, so that they continue their dream and hopefully compete at our pro rodeo.”
The Sheridan County Rodeo is open to county residents only. A popular and unique event for kids is sheep mugging. Many sheep are let loose on the track, and the kids run down and catch their sheep and take a collar off and run it back across the track.
The rodeo events at the Sheridan County Rodeo are for young and old alike, according to vice president Cody Cunningham.
“We’ve had contestants in their 80s and kids as young as 5,” Cunningham said.
A popular event for the adults is the wild cow milking. Each team consists of two muggers, and then the third team member must milk the cow into a bottle, and then run it up into the stands to show the crowd they’ve filled the bottle.
Sunday’s slate of rodeo events starts at 10 a.m. Saddles are given as awards to the all-around winners. Both Saturday’s and Sunday’s events cost $5 at the gate. A portion of the proceeds will go to Pink Link, a nonprofit effort that provides free breast cancer support services.
There is no denying that the Sheridan WYO Rodeo is the main event in Sheridan, but what makes the Sheridan County Rodeo different from it is what makes it special.
“It’s just more laid back fun,” Cunningham said. “I think more people enjoy the kids' events than anything else. We do have rough stock events, we have the wild cow milk and stuff like that, that the WYO doesn't have.”
