50mile1.jpg

Wendell Robison and Martha Swatt-Robison completed the JFK 50-Mile Nov. 19, 2022. The couple ran up to 30 miles in preparation for the ultramarathon.

 Courtesy photo |

 SHERIDAN — Age didn’t stop a local married couple from doing what they love. 

Wendell Robison, 70, and Martha Swatt-Robison, 60, ran the 60th annual JFK 50 Mile ultramarathon Nov. 19. In Maryland. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you