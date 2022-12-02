SHERIDAN — Age didn’t stop a local married couple from doing what they love.
Wendell Robison, 70, and Martha Swatt-Robison, 60, ran the 60th annual JFK 50 Mile ultramarathon Nov. 19. In Maryland.
An ultramarathon is any run longer than 26.2 miles. Wendell started ultra running in 1985 at the age of 33. Martha started in 1993 at the age of 31.
The JFK 50 Mile is the oldest ultramarathon in the country, starting in 1962.
“There is quite a bit of history involved,” Wendell said. “John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the President of the United States was getting panned because the soldiers were becoming pansies. He felt that a person should be able to walk at least four miles an hour. One of the first people to do the JFK 50 was Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy and he walked 50 miles, the same course that’s been used. He walked it in 17 hours wearing dress loafers.
The first 15 miles of the course is on the Appalachian Trail, which Martha described as a rough course with rocks, roots and leaves. The next 26 miles were on the C&O Canal Towpath along the Potomac River. Martha said that stretch was mostly flat with gravel. The last eight miles were on pavement.
Martha said she was able to run up to the 40th mile and the first time she walked was when she hit pavement, because there was a hill to exit the canal path.
Wendell and Martha hadn’t ran a longer race in a few years. To train for the 50-mile ultramarathon, the pair practiced by running up to 30 miles.
The couple said there are a series of both physical and mental challenges in running an ultramarathon.
“It’s always difficult when you're doing an ultra marathon because if you're not experiencing physical challenges, there are mental challenges, because of the distance that you're going in the amount of time you're out there on the course,” Martha said. “The cutoff time for this particular event was 13 hours. I was out there for 10 plus hours, my husband took over 12 hours. There's times when you're feeling fine, everything's going well, and there's other times when you're hurting a little bit physically or mentally struggling a little bit too to keep going.”
Wendell injured his knee and had surgery as a result in 2021. He said the mental challenges were tougher than the physical.
“I had done enough training and was careful with my knee, and it held up. I thought I was going to be able to break 12 hours until I don't know the last 12 miles for me. My main goal was to finish. And I had to slow down a little bit just to make sure my body was going to hold together so that I could finish.”
Martha dealt with physical challenges towards the end of the marathon. She had to put on a bandage in one of her toes on the 46th mile, because she was developing a blister that became increasingly painful.
Wendell and Martha met at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System when she moved to Sheridan in 1993. Wendell was one of the original founders of the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run. The couple exercises daily year round by running, biking and swimming.
Martha was asked if the exercise has helped them age more gracefully.
“That's a hard question to answer,” she said. “I feel like I enjoy what I'm doing. I enjoy doing lots of different activities to stay fit. And so this, this was just one part of many things that I do. And I think, you know, I think it's important to exercise daily. I'm a physician assistant, my husband's a medical doctor. We're both in the healthcare field. I strongly encourage people to exercise daily. I think it helps the mind and the body.”
Wendell and Martha are planning a trip to Spain this winter. They are looking into the possibility of walking a 76-mile trail.