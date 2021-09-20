SHERIDAN — Austin Akers admits he doesn’t always get a full eight hours of sleep.
“Hopefully, I do,” he said with a laugh Saturday. “But last night, I did.”
That worked out pretty well for the Sheridan cross-country junior.
Akers won the varsity boys race and helped the Broncs finish first at the Michelle Ludwig Invitational, Sheridan’s annual home event, Saturday at Black Tooth Park. Junior Abby Newton outran everybody on the girls side, claiming first place and leading the Lady Broncs to a third-place rank behind Cody and Natrona County high schools.
In front of Sheridan’s home community, it was a good time to showcase all the work the team has been putting in, from new training to nutrition and sleep to pacing and running together.
“We want to make sure people know the team has worked extremely hard this summer and they’ve had great races on the road,” Sheridan head coach Art Baures said. “That’s really neat when you can have that display here at your home course.”
The Tongue River and Big Horn boys also attended the meet, but neither school had enough runners to qualify for team scores. The Eagles’ Wyatt Ostler highlighted Tongue River’s entrants, taking fifth place. The Rams’ lone varsity competitor this week, Ethan Alliot, finished 58th. Friday, the two schools co-host The Brinton Dual.
For Sheridan, last week marked the start of a new training period. The Broncs and Lady Broncs are now focusing on specific times and intervals during practice rather than simply strengthening their lungs like the first month.
“It was great we could race as well as we did this week, given that we are changing our training up,” Baures said.
Last Wednesday, they held a goal-setting meeting. The team wanted to shorten its time gap between its first and fifth finishers.
“We really saw that diminish (today), which is a great thing,” Baures said after Saturday’s meet.
They also talked more about nutrition, hydration and sleep.
Before racing Saturday, Akers ate his usual eggs and toast. Newton had a bagel with cream cheese. That, plus eight hours of sleep, was the winning formula.
“The little things make it a little bit better and help me recover faster,” Akers said.
Those healthy ideals proved important Saturday, when the temperatures hit 90 degrees during the varsity races.
Akers and Newton said it didn’t change their in-race approach much. They just made sure to hydrate and pace themselves, but that’s normally the game plan anyway.
“(Akers) does a great job in getting out in front of the race and controlling the pace,” Baures said. “It was neat because, as he ran, you could see him make sure he was going to have a great finish, too. It’s one thing to lead a race. But to be able to hit it in the last 800 meters like he did was really cool …
“I saw (Newton) really thinking through the whole race about what she was doing. You could tell she had a really good strategy.”
Sheridan’s state meet remains more than a month away, on Oct. 23 in Ethete. But Akers and Newton are aimed at having good finishes. Akers came in fifth last year, and Newton ended up 15th. They want team championships, too, and they’re ready to work — or sleep — for them.
“I still think we have a ways to go,” Newton said. “I wouldn’t say we’re quite where we want to be yet.”