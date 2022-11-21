61b72a9b548f4.image.jpg
SHERIDAN — The Hawks have found another gear as they’ve approached the middle of their season schedule. 

The Sheridan Hawks hockey team swept the Badlands Sabres Friday and Saturday night at Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. The Hawks beat the Sabres 8-4 Friday night and defeated them 6-1 Saturday night. The pair of wins marked four wins in a row for the Hawks, who are now 4-0 against Badlands. Saturday night’s win moved Sheridan (11-8-1) up to third place out of eight teams in the Frontier Division. Gillette remains on top with only one loss. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

