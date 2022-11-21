SHERIDAN — The Hawks have found another gear as they’ve approached the middle of their season schedule.
The Sheridan Hawks hockey team swept the Badlands Sabres Friday and Saturday night at Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. The Hawks beat the Sabres 8-4 Friday night and defeated them 6-1 Saturday night. The pair of wins marked four wins in a row for the Hawks, who are now 4-0 against Badlands. Saturday night’s win moved Sheridan (11-8-1) up to third place out of eight teams in the Frontier Division. Gillette remains on top with only one loss.
“We’ve had a couple bad weekends here and there,” goalie Thomas Mellenthin said. “But I mean, we keep coming back strong. We’re absolutely buzzing right now.”
The Hawks started the season 2-4.
“I think we're finally moving in the right direction,” head coach Chad Bailey said. “We've had our hiccups on the road, our ups and downs but I think we're coming together just fine.”
Badlands was the first team on the board Friday night just over a minute into the game. Sheridan’s Ryan McKenna scored a goal halfway through the period. Josh Humphreys scored a short-handed goal just six seconds into the second period and added another two minutes later.
“It was awesome,” Humphreys said of his pair of goals. “It really gave the boys some momentum.”
Forward Teejay Torgrimson scored a goal late in the second period to stretch the lead 4-1 at intermission. Danny Sheldon scored on a power play that would end up being the game winner. The Sabres scored three goals in less than six minutes in the third period. Caleb Murray scored a goal and also added an empty netter late in the game. It was his first goal of the season. McCaffrey Billings added a power play goal with just over a minute left. The Hawks were outshot 44-40, but were two of four on their power plays.
The Hawks were dominant in Saturday’s contest. Sheridan outshot Badlands 50-33, and were two of four on the power play. Reid Hojan and McKenna scored goals in the first period. Dalton Thomas and McKenna scored power play goals in the second period. Nathan Awoyemi and Makhai Sparks scored a pair of goals to open the third period. Mellenthin saved 32 of 33 shots.
“It's been a while since I've only had one puck going back in the back of the net,” Mellenthin said. “I stayed strong throughout the entire game.”
Mellenthin made a remarkable save in the second period when a Sabre forward shot a close range slap shot. Mellenthin stuck out his arm and caught the fast traveling puck in his glove.
“I have no idea how I saved that puck,” Mellenthin said. “I just threw it out there. We call that type of save, highway robbery.”
The Hawks hit the road this weekend to face Great Falls Friday and Saturday night. Sheridan swept the Americans last weekend.
