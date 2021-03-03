SHERIDAN — The annual Sheridan Elks Hoop Shoot for girls and boys ages 8 to 13 will be held March 6 at Sheridan Junior High School.
Physical education teachers at area schools have conducted shoot offs to determine their school champions, and these school champions advance to the Elks Hoop Shoot Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be three sessions. The 8-9 age group will shoot at 9 a.m. When they are done, the gym will be cleared and the 10-11 age group will shoot at 10 a.m., and finally the 12-13 age group at 11 a.m.
Masks will be required.
Any student who did not get to shoot at their school may attend and shoot on Saturday.