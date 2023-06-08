SHERIDAN — There isn’t anything quite like the bond between a girl and her horse. For Sheridan High School alumna Samatha Taylor and her horse Cassanova, it leads to victories and ribbons. 

Taylor and Cassanova earned four first-place finishes in horse jumping competitions and claimed the adult amateur hunter division grand champion title at an equestrian event in Elkhorn, Nebraska June 1-4. A show hunter event features a horse that jumps over fences with proper form for the judges. 

