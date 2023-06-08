SHERIDAN — There isn’t anything quite like the bond between a girl and her horse. For Sheridan High School alumna Samatha Taylor and her horse Cassanova, it leads to victories and ribbons.
Taylor and Cassanova earned four first-place finishes in horse jumping competitions and claimed the adult amateur hunter division grand champion title at an equestrian event in Elkhorn, Nebraska June 1-4. A show hunter event features a horse that jumps over fences with proper form for the judges.
“It’s a play on fox hunting,” Taylor said. “There’s a lot of flowers and sometimes there will be tree limbs under it.”
The Sheridanite said her father imported Cassanova from Holland and he rode the horse for several years. Taylor’s coach Charlie Carrel also competed with Cassanova as well.
Taylor completed her freshman year on the equestrian team at South Dakota State University — Brookings, this year.
In college, the equestrian riders draw a horse’s name out of a hat. They only have four minutes to practice on a horse they may have never ridden. Individual events allow participants to use their own horse.
Taylor lights up when describing Cassanova’s personality.
“He has all these goofy traits,” Taylor said. “He’s got these big, beautiful eyes. When you take a look back at him he’s such a flashy horse. As goofy as he is, he’s also such a loving horse. He’ll stick his head out of his stall and let his nose touch me. He’s got a big heart and wants to do the job right.”
Taylor became interested in the sport when she witnessed neighbors Charlie and Hilary Carrel ride horses, immediately sparking her interest.
“We brought home a pony for her to try and they bought it. It was a very slippery slope that the family went down,” Hilary Carrel said jokingly. “They’ve been through some horses. And now, she’s a very good rider. She has a poise about her in the show ring that has suited her well.”
“Much like rodeo, it is a tough sport,” Carrel continued. “It’s hard to find people to do it here. I’m thankful to my parents and coaches for making it all possible. The sport takes strength, confidence and courage that I never knew I had.”
