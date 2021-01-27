SHERIDAN — During the Sheridan High School girls basketball game against Campbell County last Friday evening, the Lady Camel’s Raimi Hladky stepped up to the free-throw line in the third quarter. The Broncs pep band stood in the Sheridan High School gym’s bleachers under the opponent’s basket and, just before the Campbell County sophomore prepared to shoot, the pep band’s members motioned wildly and repeatedly to the left.
Sure enough, Hladky’s shot sailed short and to the left of the hoop, as incredulous chuckles rippled through the limited capacity crowd in reaction to the band members’ supposed influence.
An hour later, 25 other students had replaced the 25 band members who supported the Lady Broncs. The fresh set of musicians cheered along with the Sheridan High School cheerleaders across the gym as both student groups spelled “R-O-W-D-Y” in an effort to assist the boys basketball team in its comeback against the Camels.
The support for Sheridan’s student-athletes and the collectivism band director Chad Rose attempts to instill in his students leads to the enthusiasm radiating from the Broncs pep band during any given Friday night home basketball game. Besides accompanying a made Sheridan free throw with a celebratory tune or punctuating an opponent’s dribbling with shouts of “bounce, bounce, bounce,” the Sheridan pep band considers themselves as part of the blue and gold activities family.
“The feeling of how everyone’s together,” junior trombone player Ryan Bosley said about his favorite part of playing in the pep band. “We’re all there together, having a great time.”
Junior percussion player Kaitlyn Andersen said she and her fellow band members take pride in “hyping up” her basketball-playing classmates, good-naturedly calling out the Lady Broncs’ or Broncs’ opponents and engaging the smaller number of fans in attendance at games this year.
Participating in the Lady Broncs and Broncs basketball games looks slightly different this year. Just as COVID-19-related protocols have affected other athletics and activities, the pep band has been limited to groups of 25 students indoors. Musicians spread out throughout their allotted section of the bleachers, and students wear masks when performing.
Nevertheless, first-year band director Rose persisted in his goal of creating a “we” and “us” instead of “I” and “me” culture throughout all band programs. The family-like atmosphere in and out of the classroom, apparent in the jovial discussions in the band room during a Wednesday lunch period and the excited changing of the guard between basketball games, comes from Rose’s personal history with music.
“Some kids grow up on farms in their swather drawing lines in the field,” Rose said. “I grew up setting up choir risers and putting up sound systems and painting sets and things like that and holding music for students in pep band when I was young.”
Growing up in Lusk, Rose’s parents taught music and interacted with nearly every child in the small town that had a population of 1,558 in 2019. Rose’s mother taught music from kindergarten to eighth grade, and his father taught at the high school. Both were a vital part of the arts community, and Rose saw the difference his parents made and wanted to be a part of something similar.
Rose studied music education at the University of Wyoming and taught at various high schools around the state, including Tongue River and Buffalo high schools, while also coaching golf, soccer or football. He moved to Sheridan with his family so his wife could pursue opportunities in midwifery, his children could grow up in a “phenomenal” place and he could be a part of SHS’ “legendary” band program.
His coaching background, this is the first year he will not lead an athletic team as well as a band, and experiences around the state with different band programs prompted Rose to encourage his students to collectively engage with Broncs football fans at Homer Scott Field in the fall and energize home basketball crowds.
“We try to work on engagement in pep band and how we fit into the overall vibe of the game,” Rose said. “We are the soundtrack of the athletic event, and so, ‘How do we fit into that?’ Sometimes it’s not just while we’re playing, but also what we do when we’re not playing.”
Students’ participation in pep band forces them to test their memorization skills, as Rose didn’t spend much time in the classroom on chasers — short, percussion only pieces characteristic of pep bands. Sheridan’s pep band serves as a co-curricular activity, and Rose expressed pride when reflecting on his students who have learned concert music along with the monotone “yay” response to his “peasants rejoice” call at basketball games.
Both Bosley and Andersen choose different cheers as their favorites but say their favorite thing about playing at basketball games comes in the camaraderie and togetherness felt in the bleachers under the basketball hoop.
“I appreciate what athletics bring to our students,” Rose said. “Not just our students who participate, but those who support the brand. Ride for the brand.”