SHERIDAN — Marshall McEwin brought up the reality that none of the Sheridan Broncs wanted to think about yet.
“This could all be over in four days,” Sheridan’s defensive coordinator told the team in its post-practice huddle Tuesday.
Moments earlier, McEwin’s fellow assistant coach, Kevin Rizer, pointed to the state championships sign hung at Homer Scott Field.
“This is the most important game,” Rizer said. “This is our state championship this week.”
Both are correct. If the No.1-seeded Broncs lose to No. 4 Natrona County in the 4A state semifinals Friday, their season is over. No more games. No do-overs. But if they win, they will head to the state championship Nov. 13 in Laramie.
So the message this week: Focus on Natrona County. Don’t think about future possibilities. Worry about those later.
“If we take a win for granted at any time, it’s going to turn into a loss really quickly,” head coach Jeff Mowry said.
During the regular season, Mowry and his coaching staff sometimes will watch film for future opponents more than a week in advance, trying to get ahead on game planning. This week, they aren’t doing that.
“All we’re focusing on right now is Natrona County — traditionally a very good football team,” Mowry said.
Sheridan beat the Mustangs 27-0 Oct. 1 at home. But since then, Natrona County has not lost a game. It toughed out a 17-14 overtime victory against Thunder Basin in the quarterfinals last week.
“They’re a completely different team than the one we played,” senior Ezra Eckland said. “... They’re more physical than when we played them. They’re probably going to be one of the most physical teams we’ve played.”
The Mustangs shuffled some players to different positions, and Mowry has noticed a change in their attitude at the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense.
Offensively, Natrona County’s scheme resembles Cheyenne Central’s, with a heavy dosage of quarterback runs. Defensively, the Mustangs have allowed more than 14 points only once in their four games since playing Sheridan.
But Mowry said his squad has changed, too. Nothing big. Just small tweaks.
“We’re becoming cleaner in our execution on both sides of the ball,” Mowry said. “It’s not like we’re running completely different stuff. We’re running the same type of stuff, but we’re executing more cleanly. I would say a couple of our young guys have really grown up. They were sophomores and juniors and some even seniors that didn’t have a ton of experience coming into the season. Now, nobody that’s playing right now can say they don’t have a lot of varsity experience this far into the season. They’ve really matured as a team.”
Friday’s contest is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. at Homer Scott Field. Tickets, which cost $5 for adults and $3 for kids, can be purchased at the Sheridan High School office in advance or at the gate Friday evening. The game also can be watched on the NFHS Network.
“One step at a time,” senior Rich Hall said. “We can’t be looking ahead to Laramie and War Memorial (Stadium). We have to worry about right now, NC on Friday.”