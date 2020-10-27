SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs football team announced its ticketing system for the quarterfinal playoff game when Sheridan hosts Rock Springs at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association set ticket prices to $3 for students and $5 for adults. There will only be 1,000 tickets sold, and the WHSAA mandated 30% must be saved for visitors though Sheridan will be able to use any tickets Rock Springs doesn’t use.
The ticket distribution will be handled similarly to the regular season. All spectators will pay for their tickets at the gates, though tickets will be made available to families and the student body first and whatever remaining tickets will be released to the WYO Theater for sale at noon Thursday.
The game will be broadcast on the National Federation of State High School Associations network as normal, but viewers will now pay a fee for a playoff game.
Sheridan Activities Director Don Julian suggested Sheridan fans pay for a month-long subscription as it will allow them to watch the playoff games as well as post-season volleyball and girls swimming and diving.