SHERIDAN — The Broncs football team considered its record to be 0-0 before Friday night’s game at home against No. 5 Rock Springs and made sure to not rest on its past performances, three-game winning streak and back-to-back shutouts.
But every aspect of Sheridan’s game that earned them the No. 4 seed in the 4A playoffs — its No. 1 defense and strong rush game — propelled it to a 35-6 win against the Tigers.
The Broncs will play the No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East in the semifinals of the 4A playoffs next Saturday.
“It feels awesome,” senior quarterback Zach Koltiska said. “Four teams go home this weekend. To stay alive — it’s a great feeling.”
Rock Springs surprised Sheridan with how it handled the Broncs offense early, head coach Jeff Mowry said, but his team made adjustments after 12 minutes of play to find the end zone and eventually put up five touchdowns. Different ball carriers and receivers throughout the game helped generate offense for the Broncs.
Though the defense allowed its first score in two-and-a-half games, Sheridan held the Tigers to 219 yards of total offense compared to the Broncs’ 351 yards total.
“A win is a win at this time of the year,” Mowry said. “In the playoffs, if you can get to the next week, that’s all you’re looking for.”
The Tigers won the coin toss and deferred, and Sheridan’s opening drive put together three first downs before stalling at Rock Springs’ 47-yard line.
After a nearly vertical Broncs punt, the Tigers attempted to move downfield from its own 31-yard line as junior quarterback Brock Bider — the 4A’s fourth-ranked quarterback through the regular season — handed off to junior running back Collin Madsen. Madsen picked up a first down, but Rock Springs’ drive stalled and it punted.
During the Broncs’ following drive, at third-and-4 on their own 29-yard line, Koltiska fired to senior running back Izak Aksamit for a 43-yard catch-and-run. The play put the Broncs at the Tigers' 27-yard line for first-and-10.
The first quarter ended scoreless, and Sheridan started the second quarter with another first down, setting up first-and-10 on the 11-yard line. Thirteen seconds into the second quarter, Koltiska lofted a pass to the far side of the end zone.
About four sets of hands reached for the ball, but Broncs’ senior wide receiver Kyle Meinecke managed to pull down the pigskin for the first score of the game. Junior Michael Greer kicked the ball through the uprights for the extra point.
Rock Springs and Sheridan traded three-and-outs before the Tigers and Bider gave the ball to junior running back Isaac Schoenfeld to run for a first down. The junior carried several more times to bring up fourth-and-5 on Rock Springs’ 43.
The Tigers tried to fake a punt, but Bider had to corral a bad snap and senior linebacker Hunter Goodwin tackled Bider eight-yards behind the line of scrimmage to force a turnover.
Koltiska kept for a couple yards to bring up second-and-8 on the 33-yard line, then junior wide receiver Carter McComb bobbed and weaved past two Tigers all 33-yards to the end zone to push Sheridan’s lead to 14-0 with 4:39 left in the second quarter.
Rock Springs punted terribly after its ensuing possession to set the Broncs up at first-and-10 on the Tigers’ 33-yard line.
Koltiska again found Aksamit for a first down and, though a holding penalty negated a sophomore running back Colson Coon touchdown and pushed Sheridan back to second-and-11 on the 13-yard line, a play later, Koltiska passed to McComb for another first down.
And the senior play caller wasn’t done, as he later muscled his way from the one-yard line into the end zone with 30.2 seconds left to play. The 21-0 score held for the final half-minute of the first half.
“It took us a little time to feel our way through it,” Mowry said of Rock Springs’ defense. “... We had to adjust, so you saw some different guys carrying the ball … and it was very effective.”
Through 24 minutes of play, Sheridan held Rock Springs to 78 total yards compared to the Broncs’ own 198.
Sheridan’s defense started the second half with a fourth-down stop to set the Broncs up for first-and-10 on the Tigers’ 29-yard line. McComb wasted no time on the next play, running all 29 yards to the end zone to push Sheridan’s lead to 28-0 with 9:46 left to play in the third quarter.
Undeterred, Rock Springs started at the 20-yard line and marched all the way to the Broncs' 32-yard line. Bider threw a 29-yard pass to senior wide receiver Daniel Suazo and beat defensive back Reese Osborne in an uncharacteristic moment of missed coverage for the senior.
The Suazo catch set the Tigers up for first-and-goal on the two-yard line, and a one-yard Madsen carry moved Rock Springs even closer to the end zone. Schoenfeld powered to the end zone during the following play to put the Tigers on the board and end the Broncs two-and-a-half game shutout.
However, the referees signaled no good to Rock Spring’s extra point attempt and the score read 28-6 at 5:03 of the third quarter.
“Every week we’re getting better, and the plan is this week to go back and find where we can better and improve and be ready for the semifinals,” Osborne said. Osborne went on to admit that the Suazo completion bothered him and will add fuel to his and the defense’s competitive fire.
The Broncs answered almost immediately, though, and Koltiska set Sheridan up himself, running 54 yards up the right side of the field before stepping out of bounds to put his team at first-and-goal at the four-yard line.
“I hit that cutback and saw some open field and it was a great feeling and gah,” Koltiska said, lamenting his footwork. “I stepped out. I thought I was going to make it, but I stepped out.”
But the quarterback was pleased with the resulting score. Coon ran in two plays later for the dagger of a touchdown with 1:22 left to play in the third quarter.
After 36 minutes of play, Sheridan led 35-6 and another 12 minutes of play ticked by before the final horn signaled the Broncs victory and a spot in the 4A semifinals.
“It feels great,” Osborne said. “All I can say is, I love my teammates. I love my coaches, and right now, we’re on the right track and we’re going to keep going down that path.”
Koltiska finished as the team’s leading rusher, collecting 78 yards on the ground and his touchdown while completing eight of his 11 passes for 119 yards through the air.
McComb finished with 57 yards and two touchdowns, and Aksamit picked up 49 yards on the ground and 70 yards through the air.
Bider completed 14 of his 25 passes attempted, while Madsen picked up 37 yards with his legs and 64 yards through the air and Schoenfeld had 44 total yards and his touchdown.
“At the end of the day, 35-6 is a great win and we get to play next week in the semifinals,” Mowry said. “And we’re excited for the opportunity.”