SHERIDAN — With two minutes left to play in the Sheridan High School girls basketball team’s 4A Northeast regional qualifying game last Thursday, senior Annie Mitzel turned to her teammates to deliver instructions on the celebration that would likely follow the Lady Broncs win over Campbell County.
When the final horn sounded the 53-44 victory — the program’s first win over the Lady Camels in five years and Sheridan’s first state championship appearance since the 2015-16 season — storming the court per Mitzel’s suggestion seemed to be an appropriate celebration.
“We played like we didn’t want it to be our last game of the season,” Mitzel said. “... It’s so big. That’s a feeling I’ve been wanting to feel for four years now, so being able to finally feel that is amazing.”
“That’s real progress,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said. “... We’re not going to get any younger in the following years, and they’ve seen themselves go beat Campbell, so it’s huge to know you’re capable of doing that.”
Though the Northeast’s No. 3 Sheridan coaching staff never doubted the Lady Broncs’ ability to beat the No. 2-seeded Campbell County, lone-senior Mitzel tasked her teammates with closing the contest defensively after she fouled out of the contest with three minutes to play. The young Sheridan team had committed itself to playing mentally tough prior to Thursday’s game, acknowledged it was OK to have nerves and played confidently for all 32 minutes.
Before tip off Thursday, the Lady Broncs knew they would have to call upon their defense that attempts to hold teams below 50 points a game and allows opponents an average of 48.5 points per game. Sheridan also understood the importance of steals and stops to fuel its offense as part of the team’s script to beat the Lady Camels.
Encouraged by the Sheridan Broncs — who traveled from Thunder Basin High School to Campbell County High School after their victory over Kelly Walsh — the Lady Broncs embraced the pressure and effectively communicated to put together an 18-11 third-quarter effort en route to their 53-44 win.
With the game plan successfully executed, the final buzzer not only brought joyous leaps and victorious hugs to teammates and parents, but the 2020-21 Lady Broncs set a new standard for Sheridan’s program.
“It’s just exciting to turn around the culture from last year,” sophomore Brooke Larsen said.
“I think the girls wanted to have the expectation for them, as a program, to go to state,” Sullivan said. “It’s awesome to be the team that breaks the mold and establishes that. But we can’t have the mindset that that was just the goal for the season because, although that’s one of them, we can’t relax now.”
Thus, the Lady Broncs turned their attention to the Northeast’s No. 1 Thunder Basin in the quadrant championship game last Thursday night, losing 67-33, and played Cheyenne Central for the East’s No. 3 seed at the state tournament Saturday. A 53-39 loss gives Sheridan the No. 4 seed and a quarterfinal opponent in the West’s No. 1 Natrona County.
When the two teams met previously Jan. 15, the Lady Broncs surrendered a 21-12 lead to the Fillies at halftime but cut the deficit to as few as six points in the fourth quarter before free throws iced the game 48-41 for Natrona.
But, because the game plan paid off for Sheridan against Campbell County, Sullivan and Mitzel noted increased intensity during this week’s practice and heightened belief in themselves.
“Nobody just falls into the state tournament,” Sullivan said. “There’s not a team there that’s not supposed to be in the state tournament. That’s one of the things we keep reading, keep seeing is, ‘huge upset, huge upset,’ and people outside might have thought it was a huge upset, but we weren’t surprised.”
The victory last Friday validated the three months of tough practices, proved to the Lady Broncs they can play on the road as the aggressors and fuels Sheridan before it tips off against the Fillies Friday.
“It’s not good enough to just make it to the state tournament,” Mitzel said. “We want to go compete now. We’re going to make some noise at the state tournament. We’re not just there to be there. We’re there to compete.”
Sheridan plays Natrona County at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper at 10:30 a.m. Friday.