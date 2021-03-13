SHERIDAN — With 1.5 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter of the Sheridan High School girls basketball team’s game against Natrona County in the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper Friday, the Fillies successfully inbounded the ball, then swung it to Emma Patik waiting in the left corner behind the arc.
In the quarterfinal matchup between the East’s No. 4 Lady Broncs and West’s No. 1 Fillies, Patik held the fate of both teams in her hands for less than half a second. The scoreboard showed a 53-51 Sheridan lead when the ball left Patik’s hands.
The backboard lit up red, the final horn sounded and the blue-clad Lady Broncs and white-jerseyed Fillies froze to watch Patik’s shot. The ball bounced off the back of the rim, Patik doubled over in defeat and sophomore Sydni Bilyeu threw her hands into the air to lead the victorious Lady Broncs to their bench.
Lone senior Annie Mitzel leapt from half court to meet her teammates and coaches who similarly jumped up and down to celebrate Sheridan advancing to the semifinals of the 4A State Championship tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
“It was a different scenario every four minutes, it felt like, so that was a really hard hour and a half,” head coach Ryan Sullivan said. “We had a bunch of girls step up today and play phenomenally down the stretch.”
The victory serves as the first time a No. 4 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the tournament since the 2017-18 season, and Natrona’s 53-51 loss is only its third of the season. Sheridan played through 10 lead changes, seven instances in which the teams were tied and two six-point deficits in the fourth quarter as the Lady Broncs saw season-long growth come to fruition Friday.
“To label how I’m feeling is so hard because it’s unique,” Sullivan said. “But I would say I’m so proud and excited for them.”
The final 1:25 of the fourth quarter featured Sheridan’s commitment to its defense, level-headed shooting from its underclassmen and the culmination of Mitzel’s senior leadership at the tournament — everything that gave the Lady Broncs their victory.
As Sheridan sprinted up the court following a made free throw from Natrona’s Tamryn Blom, sophomore Brooke Larsen pulled up from behind the arc and banked a 3-pointer. The clock showed 1:00 and a 49-49 tie, and Sullivan called a timeout.
With 43 seconds left to play, the Lady Broncs sent Blom back to the free-throw line where she missed both shots to maintain the 49-49 stalemate. Natrona ended the afternoon shooting 5-of-17 from the charity stripe.
It took only 10 seconds for Sheridan to run back to the other end of the court where sophomore Samantha Spielman muscled a layup through several Fillies defenders, and the scoreboard showed a 51-49 Lady Broncs lead.
Natrona scored a layup of its own with 19 seconds left to play but fouled Larsen at the other end to send the Lady Bronc to the free-throw line. Larsen made her first free throw to earn the second and made that one too.
With 18 seconds left, the score read 53-51 in Sheridan’s favor.
“I knew I needed to score to help the team,” Larsen said. “We needed to get some points on the board because we knew it would be a close game.”
Ten seconds later, Natrona’s head coach Brian Costello called a timeout to draw up a final play for the Fillies. Sullivan burned a full timeout to follow, and Sheridan’s defense recognized Natrona’s play, and forced the ball out of bounds with 1.5 seconds left to play.
After Natrona’s final timeout, the Fillies found Patik and the junior missed the aforementioned last-second shot.
“It feels really good,” Mitzel said. “We’ve worked so hard for this, and to get the first game is a really good feeling.”
The Lady Broncs started the first quarter falling behind 7-4 after turning the ball over three times, though after an early timeout Mitzel scored seven straight points to give Sheridan a 11-7 lead through eight minutes of play.
Both teams shot better in the second quarter, though Sheridan struggled on the offensive boards and surrendered an 8-2 run to start. Spielman scored four of the Lady Broncs’ nine points in the quarter to establish a 20-15 lead with 3:08 left in the half, but the Fillies ended the quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 25-20 lead into their locker room.
Facing similar deficits throughout the season prepared Sheridan to battle back in the second half, and Larsen played hero to score 10 of the Lady Broncs’ 14 third-quarter points. Holding Natrona to 13 points in the third frame cut the Fillies’ lead to four points.
When sophomore Alesha Lane scored a field goal to start the fourth quarter, Natrona claimed its largest lead of the contest at 40-34. With 3:14 left to play, Lane again gave the Fillies a six-point lead 46-40, but Sheridan chipped away until the clock showed 1:25.
Larsen and Spielman finished with 15 points each, and Mitzel added 13.
“I don’t think the girls were surprised by what they did today,” Sullivan said. “I think you saw the girls believe in the work they’ve put in and start to buy into themselves. They bought into what we’ve been asking them to do, from a coaching standpoint, they really have. They’ve been phenomenal, but now they’re starting to buy into what they know they’re capable of doing.”
Sheridan went on to play the West’s No. 3 Cody High School Fillies in the semifinal game Friday evening and lost 54-33 to advance to the third-place game against Green River at the Ford Wyoming Center at noon Saturday.