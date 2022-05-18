SHERIDAN — The end of play on day one of the 4A Spring Conference Tournament at Kendrick Golf Course wasn’t the end of Sheridan High School girls and boys golfers’ day on the course.
After an unsatisfying first day on their home course, the teams stayed behind and continued practicing what needed tweaking after a rough showing on the greens.
Junior Samantha Spielman and senior Alex Sanders agreed Monday’s play, both individually and as the Broncs and Lady Broncs teams, took them by surprise. The greens, which literally have greened up significantly throughout the season, also sped up, taking the Sheridanites off guard.
At the end of Monday’s action, the boys squad had 19 strokes to make up if they wanted to claim a spring conference championship.
Well, the practice paid off.
“Yesterday it was disappointing to see such high numbers,” Alex Sanders said. “But today, everybody showed up and played how we should play…and reached their full potential.”
Sheridan boys and girls earned conference championships Tuesday after undefeated spring seasons, and head coach Kaelee Saner earned girls conference coach of the year.
“It was a fun season, fun group of girls and just fun overall,” Spielman said. “We still had some battles (yesterday and today) but that’s golf I guess, so it was good.”
Saner applauded her team, noting while the boys and girls lose a few seniors this year, they bring back a solid group of players on either side for the fall season. Additionally, this summer, because of the state championship in the fall, the girls will compete at the National High School Golf Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
For the boys, Saner said an expectation is set for practicing throughout the summer, building on what the teams established during fall and spring seasons this school year.
“They’re ready to work and try to jump into those spots,” Saner said of filling positions left vacant by graduating seniors Katie Jorgensen, Sean Sanders and Alex Sanders. “I’m really proud of these guys. They make coaching easy and fun.”
Results
Top 10 results for the 4A Spring Conference Tournament are as follows:
Girls
1. Samantha Spielman, Sheridan, 148
2. Katie Jorgenson, Sheridan, 151
T3. Barrett Georges, Katie Cobb, Cheyenne Central High School, 164
5. Gabi Wright, Sheridan, 165
6. Shelbi Gardner, Sheridan, 168
7. Darby Barstad, Thunder Basin High School, 170
8. Myah Hammerquist, Campbell County High School, 175
9. Alyssa Avril, Cheyenne Central High School, 193
10. Jaimee Palmer, Cheyenne East High School, 194
Boys
1. Nash Coleman, Cheyenne East High School, 148
2. Shay Leupold, Campbell County High School, 149
3. Alexander Miller, Cheyenne Central High School, 152
4. Sean Sanders, Sheridan, 156
5. Brant Morrison, Campbell County High School, 157
T6. Brock Owings, Sheridan; Caden Cunningham, Cheyenne Central High School; 159
T8. Ethan Shelledy, Thunder Basin High School; Garrett Spielman, Sheridan; 161
T10. Bodie Williams, Alex Sanders, Sheridan; 162