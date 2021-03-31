Lady Broncs soccer loses first game to Thunder Basin
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team dropped its first game of the season against Thunder Basin Tuesday, losing 5-0 to the Lady Bolts (5-0).
The Lady Broncs fall to 3-1-1 and return to Gillette Thursday when they play the Campbell County Lady Camels at 6 p.m.
Sheridan Broncs soccer falls 3-0 to Thunder Basin
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team fell 3-0 to Thunder Basin (5-0) Tuesday to fall to 3-2 on the season in the Broncs first conference loss of the season.
Head coach Scott Soderstrom said the Broncs didn’t have many shots on goal, and the team hosts Campbell County Thursday at 6 p.m.