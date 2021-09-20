SHERIDAN — The Sheridan girls golf team and Brock Owings are fall 2021 state champions.
The Lady Broncs finished with a collective 489, winning Wyoming’s 4A state tournament last weekend in Jackson by nearly 30 strokes over second-place Kelly Walsh (518). They were led by Gabi Wright (163) and Samantha Spielman (164), who placed second and third, respectively. Libby Gardner (sixth) and Katie Jorgensen (ninth) also grabbed top 10 spots.
Owings shot a two-day 155, boosting the Broncs to a third-place ranking. He was in fifth after a 76 Friday but recorded a 79 on Saturday to take first. The boys’ other top 10 finisher was Alex Sanders, who tied for 10th.