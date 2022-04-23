SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls soccer team hosted Laramie Friday in an earlier-than-planned game due to impending winter weather concerns. The Lady Broncs beat the guests, 2-0.
Sheridan struck first, scoring the first goal with more than 14 minutes in the first half of play. The second goal went to the Lady Broncs, too, shortly before the halftime buzzer.
The second half lagged, with neither team scoring before time ran out on the scoreboard.
Saturday games were canceled and have not yet been rescheduled. The Lady Broncs travel to Cheyenne to face Cheyenne Central Friday at 6 p.m.
Friday’s win comes after Tuesday’s loss to No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin High School in a conference match, 3-1 on the road.
Boys notch two wins
The Broncs soccer squad notched a win week.
A win came against Thunder Basin in a tight 4-3 game Tuesday at Homer Scott Field.
Friday, Sheridan traveled to Laramie. The final score was unavailable by press time.