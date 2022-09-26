SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls tennis finished second as a team Saturday, falling short to Kelly Walsh for a state title by 20 points.
No. 1 doubles Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki earned a state championship title after defeating Kelly Walsh Saturday.
Sheridan boys finished sixth as a team.
Complete results for Sheridan athletes are as follows:
Girls
No. 2 singles Gabby Rabon fell to Central's Hailey Mathis-Breitkopt for state runner-up.
No. 2 doubles Madi Katschke and Ella Bilyeu fell to Kelly Walsh for state runner-up.
• No. 3 doubles May Lawson and Avery Quarterman fell to Kelly Walsh for state runner-up.
Boys
• No. 1 doubles Cael Hamrick and Huib Verbeek earned third place after beating Kelly Walsh in the consolation final.