 File photos | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls tennis finished second as a team Saturday, falling short to Kelly Walsh for a state title by 20 points. 

No. 1 doubles Mia Rabon and Alli Ligocki earned a state championship title after defeating Kelly Walsh Saturday. 

