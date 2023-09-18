BIG HORN — The Sheridan High School girls golf team took home the Class 4A State Championship title this weekend — a “bittersweet” moment, SHS golf head coach Joe Quinn said.
Gabi Wright was the highest-placing individual Sheridan girl, finishing in second place with a score of 166. She was edged out of the top spot by Natrona County High School’s Cheyenne Ward, who earned the individual state title with a score of 165.
“I mean, I couldn’t ask for a better finish with the girls winning. But we would have loved to see [Wright] get that first place also,” Quinn said. “So it’s kind of bittersweet, but it’s really good to see all these girls’ hard work pay off in the end.”
Despite the shutout, Wright said she felt “spectacular” about the team’s win and enjoyed the sizable crowd of spectators that gathered to watch the girls’ final shots at the 18th hole.
“We’re really excited our team won,” Wright said. “Finishing on the last hole, there was a bit of a gallery gathering around, and that was pretty special.”
The Lady Broncs, who also received the All-State Golf Award from the Wyoming Coaches Association, finished the weekend with a score of 511. The Natrona County High School team finished in second place with a score of 528, and Kelly Walsh High School rounded out the top three with a score of 553.
The Sheridan boys golf team, who also received an All-State award, finished the weekend with a score of 692 — not enough to place them in the top three.
The state title went to Cheyenne’s East High School team, which finished with a score of 625. Jackson Hole High School scored a 644 for second place, and Kelly Walsh earned third with a score of 649.
Garrett Spielman, the only Sheridan boy to make the individual top 10, placed seventh with a score of 157.
Quinn said he was overall pleased with how the tournament shaped up and is ready to start prepping for the spring season.
“For the boys, I’m glad we had a top 10 finish. I think that was our goal coming into this ... so we’re feeling really good,” Quinn said. “We’re looking forward to next year. God, it was a great way to end [the season] here.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.