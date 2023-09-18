BIG HORN — The Sheridan High School girls golf team took home the Class 4A State Championship title this weekend — a “bittersweet” moment, SHS golf head coach Joe Quinn said. 

Gabi Wright was the highest-placing individual Sheridan girl, finishing in second place with a score of 166. She was edged out of the top spot by Natrona County High School’s Cheyenne Ward, who earned the individual state title with a score of 165. 

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

