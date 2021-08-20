SHERIDAN — It was cold. It was windy. It was wet. But for the Sheridan High School golf team, it was home.
Competing in their only home event of the fall season, the Scoop Shovelin Invitational, the Broncs and Lady Broncs shook off the odd August weather and embraced Kendrick Municipal Golf Course.
Really, Sheridan couldn’t have done much better Wednesday and Thursday.
Both the boys and the girls placed first overall, with nine of the 10 varsity golfers finishing in the top 10. Senior Sean Sanders won the boys side with a two-round total of 158. Senior Libby Gardner ranked second out of all the girls, also shooting a 158.
“It was a great week,” head coach Kaelee Saner said. “It’s awesome when you’re at your home tournament and you can have both the boys and the girls win and even have a medalist ... There’s so much to celebrate. We have great structure in our practice and everything, but it’s these kids that are doing it.”
Sheridan did have a leg up, as it practices at Kendrick regularly and a few of its golfers are part-time employees at the course.
Sanders worked at Kendrick during the 2019 and 2020 summers. He said he didn’t think he had any advantageous tricks, though.
“Everyone tries to go for it, but I just try to play it smart,” he said. “I was hitting the ball really nicely today and could make some putts.”
He shot an 80 Wednesday and improved with a 78 Thursday. Sheridan senior Brock Owings was second with a 160 total.
Gardner fired a Day-1 78 and came back with an 80 Thursday. Junior Samantha Spielman followed closely behind, ending up third on the girls side with a 161.
“I felt really well,” Gardner said. “I got into my groove. It took a few tournaments to warm up and figure out how to play golf again, as I always like to say. But I was able to hit the ball well and just make a good shot out of a bad shot.”
Last week, Sheridan opened its season in Gillette. The Lady Broncs claimed the girls team crown, and Spielman earned the top spot. Both days were dry and featured temperatures in the 80s.
The last two days in Sheridan have cooled dramatically. When competition started Thursday, temperatures sat slightly below 50 degrees. Both days brought precipitation, and the wind played a big factor in Wednesday’s round.
“It all went back to the decision-making that we continue to talk about and evaluate where they are and what situation they’re in,” Saner said. “But they maintained such a great attitude. We don’t see this type of weather, for the most part, in the fall. This is like spring golf, honestly. But they just kept going one shot at a time.”
Gardner said the weather didn’t change her approach much, although she knew the greens were slower and the fairways were messier.
Sanders didn’t try to do anything too fancy.
“It just makes you really think about your shots and play smarter,” Sanders said Thursday. “It really worked out. Yesterday, on (hole) nine, I was thinking about trying to cut the corner because we had some serious downwind, but nah, I just played it smart.”
Now, the stress of hosting is over for Saner, and the Broncs and Lady Broncs are on to Casper next week. They’ll play all their remaining fall tournaments on the road.
“They should be proud of themselves,” Saner said. “They’ve done a great job continuing to maintain an attitude and just grinding. We’ve talked about that a lot — the grind, not giving up and finishing strong.”