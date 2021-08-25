SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School golf team had a strong performance at the Casper Invitational Monday and Tuesday, with the girls winning and the boys placing as the runners-up.
The Spielman siblings led Sheridan on their respective sides, with Samantha ranking second among the girls and Garrett finishing third for the boys. During the two-day tournament, Samantha shot a total 154 and Garrett a 161.
All five varsity boys and all five varsity girls slotted into the top 10.
“What another great showing from our team,” head coach Kaelee Saner told The Sheridan Press. “They battled the wind on Monday and found ways to make shots. They continue to evaluate their game and focus on what they can do better to drop strokes.”