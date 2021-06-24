SHERIDAN — Before playing in the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational in Pinehurst, North Carolina, Samantha Spielman had never been that far east.
One thing that surprised her: the trees.
“It was cool to see,” Spielman said. “I didn’t expect there to be as many trees in North Carolina.”
Spielman was the only Sheridan High School golfer to compete in the National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort last summer. This year, she’s joined by six boys who are competing for the first time. Even head coach Kaelee Saner has never been to the tournament.
“I think I’m just excited for the boys and Samantha,” Saner said. “... It’s going to be a lot of golf. They’re not used to quite that much golf of that caliber. So it’s going to be a good learning experience.”
The girls invitational kicked off yesterday and runs through Friday. The boys begin Monday and finish next Wednesday. Each tournament is 54 holes long.
The event is invite-only, but Spielman and the boys team qualified by winning state championships last season. The five boys competing as a team are Alex Sanders, Brayden James, Brock Owings, Josh Vasques-Chavarin and Sean Sanders. Samantha’s younger brother, Garrett, is also participating as an individual competitor.
There are representatives from 49 states.
“I think it’ll be a lot of fun going out with people we never played with before and seeing how we compare,” rising senior Alex Sanders said. “I’m definitely a little nervous because I’m sure the competition is going to be a whole lot better than what we’re used to.”
Because Spielman, a rising junior, played in the invitational last year, she warned the boys of how difficult the course is but told them it’s also a fun time.
Spielman tied for 86th out of 105 golfers with a three-round total of 275 (+59) last summer. This year, she aims to beat her 2020 score.
She shot a first-round 88 (+16) Wednesday and is tied for 112th out of more than 220 golfers.
Sanders said he’s been practicing more than usual, and Saner has emphasized the length of the course as well as the potential of cutting down strokes with a crisp short game.
“Decision-making is always what we talk about,” Saner said. “If you make a bad shot, you made it, so what decision are you going to make to (avoid further trouble)? In golf, things can go awry very quickly. It’s going to be a totally different ball game for them, and they know that. They can’t just be like, ‘I’m going to whack it way up there and see what happens.’”
The Broncs’ regular-season practices start Aug. 9, and they have only two before beginning to travel for events. Saner said that makes competitions like the National Invitational even more valuable during the summer.
“It’s only going to help them grow,” Saner said, “and that’s what it's all about.”
The Broncs are going to learn in Pinehurst. They might even be surprised by the amount of trees.