SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls golfers continued play during round two of the High School Golf National Invitational Pinehurst Resort Tuesday.
The three-day tournament includes all members of the championship SHS girls golf team, who earned a trip to the invitational after claiming the state title in fall 2021.
Samantha Spielman dropped to tied for 109th Tuesday, sitting 24 over par.
Gabi Wright is tied for 138th shooting 32 over par; Katie Jorgenson is tied for 157th shooting 39 over par; and Libby and Shelby Gardner are tied for 179th shooting 46 over par.
The Lady Broncs will finish the tournament Wednesday in North Carolina. Final results will be published in The Sheridan Press Thursday.