SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls golfers finished in the top 20 as a team at the High School Golf National Invitational Pinehurst Resort Wednesday.
SHS’ team — comprised of Samantha Spielman, Gabi Wright, Katie Jorgenson, Shelbi Gardner and Libby Gardner — totaled 1,060 strokes, or 204 over par as a team for 19th place overall.
Individually, Spielman led the team tied for 99th place with 247 cumulative strokes during the tournament, which is 33 over par.
Wright tied for 137th shooting 47 over par; Jorgenson tied for 152nd shooting 55 over par; S. Gardner shot 73 over par to tie for 184th place; and L. Gardner finished 186th shooting 74 over par.