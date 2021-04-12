SHERIDAN — Samantha Spielman led the way for both the Sheridan boys and girls varsity golf teams at Worland Golf Tournament at the Green Hills Golf Course on Friday, as the Lady Warrior finished second overall and Sheridan placed four linksters in the top 10 on the girls varsity side of the tournament.
Spielman tallied a solid 81 on the day in finishing runner-up to Lovell’s Erika Cook (77).
Izzy Laird chipped in an 88 for Sheridan while finishing fourth and Katie Jorgenson (fifth place) added a 90 on the day, while Gabby Wright (sixth place) posted a 93 and Jada Manning a 107 for the Lady Broncs.
The boys team had its own trio of golfers in the top 10 on their side of the scorecard, with Alex Sanders (81), Brayden James (83) and Sean Sanders (84) finishing eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.
“I thought it was a great first tournament where our kids had to keep their heads up,” said Sheridan head coach Kaelee Saner. “It was tough for them to remember we just came off of winter and swings are a bit rusty. But, they hit the ball well.
“Where we lost strokes was chipping and putting,” Saner added. “But, they all maintained a great attitude and faced adversity with grit and grind. Great tournament. We are excited to move forward from here.”