SPEARFISH, S.D. — Three Sheridan High School graduates earned academic accolades following their collegiate cross-country season with Black Hills State University.
SHS graduate Sylvia Brown was named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic First Team and Tim Brown and Xiomara Robinson were named to the RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll.
Sylvia Brown is a freshman from Sheridan majoring in exercise science, carrying a 3.93 GPA. Tim Brown studies mathematics and holds a 3.69 GPA. Robinson double majors in biology and chemistry and holds a 3.723 GPA. The three Sheridan graduates are among nine total student-athlete cross-country runners from BHSU earning academic honors.